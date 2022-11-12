TFT Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier: Standings and scores

The last chance for two Worlds seeds are on the line.

Eight players from the four western regions will compete to decide the final two spots in the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship.

The eight players will face off in a single lobby to play a series of six matches. Each match awards points distributed to players according to their rankings. Each first-place scores eight points, each second scores seven, and so on until the two players with the most points at the end of the sixth rounds move on to the TFT Dragonlands Championship.

The Last Chance Qualifier entrants are the best duos that failed to qualify for the TFT Dragonlands Championship from each regional final, so there are a lot of high-profile players.

From the North America region, Team Liquid’s Alex “Kurumx” Tompkins and Kevin “Prestivent” Zou are in attendance. Representing Brazil are the players Lucas “eusouolucas” Damaso and Luis Gustavo “Toddy” Hüttl. From the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, players Fabian “Salvyyy” Reichmann of Team Vitality and Mohamed “Briks” Achraf Brik are looking to qualify. Latin America is represented by players “TexSummers” and “JosueDeleted”

TFT Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier standings

So far, Bricks has a strong lead in first place while second place is up for grabs between JosueDeleted and Prestivevent.

Round one

Kuru won with a solid composition using Graves as his main carry with the Canonner trait activated and a great frontline with Zac and Pantheon. Prestivent managed to make a big comeback from eighth to third with a very similar composition.

Round two

Round two saw BES Toddy manage to secure eight points with a Dragon composition with lots of five cost units to support. His Ao Shin did plenty of damage while Terra did the main frontline comp and overcame JosueDeleted and his vertical Jade comp with Whisper and Sy’fen as the main carry, which was first in the lobby until the final rounds.