All TFT Set 8 traits that are new

Riot Games is dropping several new Teamfight Tactics traits within the upcoming Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring a first-time customizable trait and a trait that isn’t a trait.

Slated to release on the PBE servers on Nov. 15, TFT Set Eight will introduce a new mechanic called Hero Augments and several new traits. Unlike previous sets, there are no champions within Monsters Attack! that take up two slots on the board. The theme for Set Eight is built around heroes and villains, along with teams and vigilantes.

Not all of the Set Eight traits have been released at time of writing. And others like Ox Force and the return of Mech are still a mystery. Revealed by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, here are the Set Eight TFT traits we know about so far.

Threat Set 8 trait

The Threat trait is the first of its kind since it’s technically not a trait. Despite objections from Mortdog, Rammus is in Set Eight and the Armordillo has the Threat trait. Champions who have Threat don’t benefit from other units that also have Threat because they are essentially loner vigilantes.

To compensate for Threat units not having any trait synergies, the TFT design team increased their overall power level. Set Eight Threat champions are ideal targets to reroll while providing flexibility within early, mid, and end-game comps. Other Threat champions that we know about include Vel’Koz, Zac, Bel’Veth, and Aurelion Sol.

Anima Squad TFT Set 8 trait

The Anima Squad contains TFT champions like Miss Fortune, Vayne, Jinx, Nasus, Riven, and Sylas. They like taking down enemies and are willing to strike a pose after doing so. But the pose isn’t about being flashy as it earns the Anima Squad champions Fame points that stack.

Each Fame point grants champions within the Anima Squad trait ability and attack damage that increases at each breakpoint.

Underground Set 8 TFT trait

Underground champions are perpetually attempting a heist, according to Mortdog. Units that have the Underground trait that we know about include Samira, Sona, Kayle, and Vi. Each round of player combat advances the Underground champions toward completing their mysterious heist.

Combat wins provide one point of progress while losses provide two points of progress. Each time seven points of progress are achieved, an Armory appears that offers Heist rewards. Players can take what is offered or hold out for more powerful options. Top rewards from the dev video showed Radiant items, Ornn Artifacts, and heaping amounts of gold.

Arsenal unique Set 8 trait

Similar to past TFT sets, Set Eight has unique traits that apply to only one champion. Arsenal is a custom trait for Aphelios. The trait allows players to swap weapons for Aphelios in between combat to change his overall abilities.

A.D.M.I.M. Set 8 TFT trait

Joining Threat as a new trait within TFT, A.D.M.I.M.allows players a chance to customize what the trait does for their team. The trait is designed around Cause and Effect options that the player can customize. There are a total of seven Cause and Effect options

Cause options that have been revealed

At Health Threshold

On Cast

Every X Seconds

At the Start of Each Combat

Every X Attacks

On Ally A.D.M.I.M. Death

Effect options that have been revealed

Gain Mana

Gain Ability Power

Burst of Attack Speed

Gain AD

Gain Permanent Maximum Health

Chance to Drop Gold

Each Effect is balanced around how easy or difficult the Cause is to trigger. And players only get three options to choose from.

Star Guardian TFT Set 8 trait

The beloved Star Guardian trait returns to TFT, but with a slightly different look. Set Eight champions that have the Star Guardian trait that we know about include Lux, Yuumi, Rell, Ekko, Nilah, Taliyah, Syndra, and Kai’Sa.

Star Guardians had previously given mana to one another during the Galaxies Set. Set Eight has the Star Guardian trait generating mana for the team at each breakpoint. Upon more Star Guardians getting added to the battlefield, the more mana they generate, and the faster they cast.