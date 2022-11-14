How TFT Set 8 Underground trait works

Riot has included an alternative way to gain Teamfight Tactics components and full items through the Set Eight trait, Underground.

Economy traits are taking a break in TFT Set Eight, replaced by the Underground trait. Champions within the trait are seeking to complete a heist during each round of player combat, earning rewards upon racking up progress points. Units in Set Eight that have the Underground trait are Kayle, Ezreal, Vi, Sona, and Samira.

Similar to past TFT economy traits, a loss streak earns players additional progress, as opposed to winning a round. The trait is activated at three Underground champions and dishes out more progress when increased to five.

Three: One progress after each player combat round and three progress with a loss

Five: Two progress after each player combat round and five progress after a loss

Obtaining progress cracks vault locks as the heist advances toward full completion. There are a total of seven vault locks that players can get rewards from. Early vaults will likely contain a component and some gold. Players have the option to take the reward or continue unlocking vaults, earning better rewards with each vault that is cracked open.

Getting to the seventh heist isn’t easy. But if players do manage to crack the seventh vault, rewards include Radiant items, Ornn Artifacts, and other surprises, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The fifth vault is where rewards begin to step up.

Related: All TFT Set 8 Champions: Stats, Hero Augments, and cost

Players can limit the damage from losses by adding in Threat units in conjunction with Underground champions. Threat units act independently from the other TFT Set Eight traits, packing more power in their offensive and defensive abilities. Should players choose to run five Underground units, Samira is a solid four-cost carry and there are re-roll options for Kayle and Ezreal as well.