TFT Patch 13.5 notes: System, Hero Augments, and balance changes

Riot Games is paving the way in Teamfight Tactics for the Set 8.5 update, with Patch 13.5 containing significant system and Hero Augment changes, along with item and champion balance adjustments.

The final update for TFT Set Eight, Patch 13.5, is setting the stage for Glitched Out! Scheduled to drop into live servers through Patch 13.6 on March 22 and PBE servers on March 8, Set 8.5 contains several new champions and traits that are expected to shake up the TFT meta. The Mid-Set update also features a new mechanic called Glitched Out Carousels.

Starting with Patch 13.7, Riot will stop providing support for 32-bit Windows OS. Players who have a 64-bit Windows OS system won’t notice any changes.

Setting players up for the TFT Set 8.5 update is Patch 13.5, with system changes like an item distribution overhaul and a Hero Augment distribution. Also contained in the update are item balance changes that will carry over into the Mid-Set update, along with a handful of Augment adjustments.

Here’s everything the TFT team is changing in Patch 13.5 to pave the way for Set 8.5, per Riot.

A TFT team planner for PC

Image via Riot Games

Mobile TFT players are used to the team planner, a system that lets competitors craft a team comp prior to starting a game as a reference tool. PC players will now have access to the team planner, starting with Patch 13.5.

How to use the team planner

The team planner is opened through the TFT home tab or in the player lobby. An icon showcasing a guy in a helmet to the right of “Find Match” gives players access to the planner. Once in the TFT team planner, players can craft and save their ideal team comp that can get reviewed during gameplay.

Patch 13.5 TFT item distribution system change

Image via Riot Games

The item distribution overhaul taking place in Patch 13.5 is a permanent change that builds upon adjustments that were made during Patch 9.18, which transformed Neeko’s Help into the Champion Duplicator. Items are still randomly selected for players in a lobby with each receiving different loot. The item distribution change, however, increases the fairness of the loot which was obtained.

Players will no longer find themselves in a lobby where they are down three to four components from other competitors. And this includes loot from orbs, too. Players who are down one or two components from competitors in a lobby will have that difference made up through bonus orbs.

Players will always get a bonus orb on Stage 1-2, providing enough gold for a player to purchase the Stage 1-3 shop.

Players will never find themselves down more than one or two components compared to the other competitors in their lobby.

Bonus orbs account for value instead of only quantity.

The TFT team has included unique variants of loot throughout the PvE stages.

TFT Patch 13.5 Hero Augment distribution changes

Image via Riot Games

Hero Augments are carrying over from TFT Set Eight to Set 8.5. Patch 13.3 introduced the four reroll options for Hero Augments while Patch 13.5 is slated to simplify and create an accurate distribution through those rerolls to ensure players are getting offered the most ideal options that can be applied to their team comp.

How TFT Hero Augments will work going forward

To make this happen, the TFT team has created tailored Hero Augments for Armories at Stages 3-2 and 4-2. Stage 2-1 will still offer players random Hero Augments. Similar to Tome of Traits, the more traits a player has active heading into the Stage 3-2 or Stage 4-2 Hero Augment Armory will reduce the randomness of options offered.

Active traits will include unique traits like Corrupt, along with other traits like Threat and Ace. The number of tailored Hero Augments per reroll is determined by the number of active traits a player has heading into the Armory.

Zero active traits: Zero tailored slots

One active trait: One tailored slot

Two active traits: Two tailored slots

Three active traits: Three tailored slots

The third slot is no longer locked for a support Hero Augment

Threat Augments are more likely to appear when running a Threat unit

Hero Augments at Stages 3-2 and 4-2 will no longer show all units of the same tier

The chance of seeing a three-cost Hero Augment at Stage 4-2 has been lowered

The Stage 4-2 Hero Augment odds have been changed from 65/30/5 to 40/55/5

The chance of two-cost Hero Augments upgrading to three-cost at Stage 2-1 was reduced from 15 to five percent

TFT Patch 13.5 item balance changes

Image via Riot Games

A large number of Radiant items are getting adjusted in Patch 13.5, along with a couple of regular items like Quicksilver and Archangel’s Staff.

Archangel’s Staff: Starting mana changed from 15 to 30

Quicksilver: Crowd control immunity duration increased from 15 to 18 seconds

Rapid Firecannon: Attack speed increased from 50 to 55 percent

Infinity Force: Critical chance reduced from 25 to zero percent

Chainsword Bloodthirster: Attack damage increased from 10 to 30 percent

Chainsword Bloodthirster: Omnivamp increased from 20 to 25 percent

Radiant Archangel’s Staff: Starting mana increased from 15 to 30

Radiant Archangel’s Staff: Starting ability power increased from 40 to 50

Radiant Bloodthirster: Attack damage increased from 30 to 40

Radiant Bloodthirster: Omnivamp increased from 35 to 40 percent

Radiant Bloodthirster: Health shield increased from 35 to 40 percent

Radiant Bramble Vest : Armor reduced from 160 to 120

: Armor reduced from 160 to 120 Radiant Guardbreaker : Attack damage and ability power increased from 30 to 40

: Attack damage and ability power increased from 30 to 40 Radiant Hand of Justice : Attack damage and ability power increased from 40 to 50

: Attack damage and ability power increased from 40 to 50 Radiant Infinity Edge : Attack damage increased from 50 to 55

: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 Radiant Locket of the Iron Solari : Bonus health reduced from 200 to 125

: Bonus health reduced from 200 to 125 Radiant Rapid Firecannon : Attack speed increased from 75 to 99 percent

: Attack speed increased from 75 to 99 percent Radiant Titan’s Resolve : Base armor increased from 20 to 30

: Base armor increased from 20 to 30 Radiant Titan’s Resolve : Base attack speed increased from 10 to 30 percent

: Base attack speed increased from 10 to 30 percent Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Health multiplier reduced from 200 to 180 percent

TFT Patch 13.5 trait changes

Image via Riot Games

The new Underground trait changes are slated to drop in Patch 13.5 and will carry over into TFT Set 8.5.

Heist one : Gold payout of around eight

: Gold payout of around eight Heist two : Gold payout reduced from 25 to around 18

: Gold payout reduced from 25 to around 18 Heist three : Gold payout reduced from 48 to around 38

: Gold payout reduced from 48 to around 38 Heist four : Gold payout reduced from 78 to around 76

: Gold payout reduced from 78 to around 76 Heist five : Gold payout increased from 100 to around 118

: Gold payout increased from 100 to around 118 Heist six : Gold payout increased from 135 to around 158

: Gold payout increased from 135 to around 158 Heist seven: Gold payout increased from 175 to around 220

The traits Brawler and Gadgeteen were also adjusted in Patch 13.5.

Brawler : Bonus health adjsuted from 20/45/70/99 to 20/45/75/110

: Bonus health adjsuted from 20/45/70/99 to 20/45/75/110 Gadgeteen: Damage and damage reduction per item was adjusted from 3/12 to 3/10 percent

TFT Patch 13.5 champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Only a small number of champions were adjusted in Patch 13.5, although the adjustments are expected to impact the meta prior to the release of TFT Set 8.5.

One-cost TFT champions

Ashe : Ranger’s Focus duration increased from four to five seconds

: Ranger’s Focus duration increased from four to five seconds Blitzcrank : Attack damage increased from 50 to 65

: Attack damage increased from 50 to 65 Blitzcrank: Mana adjusted from 45/90 to 40/80

Two-cost TFT champions

Fiora : Attack damage increased from 50 to 55

: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 Fiora: Spell attack damage percentage increased from 225/225/235 to 250/250/260 percent

Spell attack damage percentage increased from 225/225/235 to 250/250/260 percent Vi : Blast shield nerfed from 275/350/450 to 270/330/400

: Blast shield nerfed from 275/350/450 to 270/330/400 Yasuo: Mana adjusted from 0/90 to 0/80

Three-cost TFT champions

Nilah: Spell heal nerfed from 250/300/400 to 235/270/330

Four-cost TFT champions

Aurelion Sol: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

Five-cost TFT champions

Janna : Twister damage adjusted from 50/75/1000 to 65/95/1000

: Twister damage adjusted from 50/75/1000 to 65/95/1000 Janna : Twister stun duration adjusted from 1.25/2/10 to 1.25/1.⅝

: Twister stun duration adjusted from 1.25/2/10 to 1.25/1.⅝ Janna Windy : Attack damage and ability power per five seconds adjusted from 10/20/99 to 8/15/99

: Attack damage and ability power per five seconds adjusted from 10/20/99 to 8/15/99 Syndra : Force of Will damage buffed from 100/300/2000 to 250/375/2500

: Force of Will damage buffed from 100/300/2000 to 250/375/2500 Syndra : Stun duration adjusted from 1/1/8 to 1/1.5/8 seconds

: Stun duration adjusted from 1/1/8 to 1/1.5/8 seconds Urgot : Attack damage nerfed from 70 to 65

: Attack damage nerfed from 70 to 65 Urgot: Mana adjusted from 100/175 to 75/175

TFT Patch 13.5 Hero Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Similar to the champion balance changes, only five Hero Augments were adjusted in Patch 13.5.

Camille Adaptive Defenses (carry): Attack damage shield reduced from 600 to 500 percent

Attack damage shield reduced from 600 to 500 percent Draven League of Draven (carry) : Bonus attack damage reduced from 35 to 25 percent

: Bonus attack damage reduced from 35 to 25 percent Soraka Infuse (support) : Mana per five seconds increased from 15 to 20

: Mana per five seconds increased from 15 to 20 Zac Elastic Slingshot (support) : Stun duration increased from three to four seconds

: Stun duration increased from three to four seconds Nunu They See Me Coming (support): Starting ability power reduced from 20 to 15

TFT Patch 13.5 regular Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Emblem Augments are getting a reduction in power through Patch 13.5 that will carry over into Set 8.5. Several multi-tier Augments were adjusted as well.

AFK : Gold granted reduced from 20 to 18

: Gold granted reduced from 20 to 18 Built Different (Gold-tier) : Health adjusted from 175/225/275/325 to 190/245/300/355

: Health adjusted from 175/225/275/325 to 190/245/300/355 Built Different (Prismatic-tier) : Health adjusted from 250/350/450/550 to 270/380/490/600

: Health adjusted from 250/350/450/550 to 270/380/490/600 Cybernetic Shell : Armor buffed at all three tiers from 20/30/50 to 30/40/60

: Armor buffed at all three tiers from 20/30/50 to 30/40/60 Electrocharge (Prismatic-tier) : Damage increased from 100/135/170/205 to 115/155/195/235

: Damage increased from 100/135/170/205 to 115/155/195/235 High Roller : Gold increased from three to five

: Gold increased from three to five Luden’s Echo (Prismatic-tier) : Damage increased from 80/115/150/185 to 90/130/170/210

: Damage increased from 80/115/150/185 to 90/130/170/210 The Golden Egg : Turns to hatch increased from 10 to 11

: Turns to hatch increased from 10 to 11 Anima Squad Crown : Item changed from Protector’s Vow to Tear

: Item changed from Protector’s Vow to Tear Prankster Crown : Item changed from Morellonomicon to Belt

: Item changed from Morellonomicon to Belt Gadgeteen Crown : Item changed from Ionic Spark to Cloak

: Item changed from Ionic Spark to Cloak Recon Crown : Item changed from Hand of Justice to Bow

: Item changed from Hand of Justice to Bow Spellslinger Crown: Item changed from Hand of Justice to Tear

TFT Patch 13.5 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games