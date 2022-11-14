How Set 8’s Gadgeteen trait works in Teamfight Tactics

Riot has added a new Teamfight Tactics trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!. Known as Gadeteen, it creates temporary powered-up items.

Players looking to win-streak for economic benefits in TFT Set Eight will want to explore what the Gadgeteen trait has to offer. It’s a solid early-game trait that activates with three Gadgeteen units on the board, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Gadgeteen champions in TFT Set Eight are Lulu, Poppy, Annie, Zoe, and Nunu.

The Gadgeteen trait isn’t a vertical trait in Set Eight, although players can obtain emblems to make it one. Upon activating the trait, a temporary weapon is created that lasts for one round of combat. At three Gadgeteen, a new weapon is created each round and at five, two are created each round.

The weapons created are upgraded TFT Set Eight items. Weapons that are created are random and will cease to exist after one round of combat. Examples of what these buffed items may look like include a Shroud that applies Mana Reave and attack speed slow, according to Mortdog.

Players will want to have a good knowledge of how items work with each TFT Set Eight champion, as this knowledge is important when optimizing the Gadgeteen weapons to their fullest potential. Adding a buffed-up AP item to an attack damage carry won’t produce optimal results. Likewise, defensive items should be placed on tanks and Aura items should be placed on champions that can benefit from their abilities.

Activating the Gadgeteen trait during the early game is possible with Lulu, Poppy, and Annie. Lulu and Poppy are both one-cost champions and Annie is a two-cost unit. Getting to five Gadgeteen units is harder, with Zoe as a three-cost Set Eight champion and Nunu as a five-cost legendary unit.