How the Villain trait and Janna work in TFT Set 8

Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! it’s all about heroes, villains, and lots of destruction caused by giant monsters. But what would heroes become if there were no people to save? Civilian is a new trait that allows heroes, all of them, to do their best.

The effect of the Civilian trait gives mana every two seconds while the civilians remain alive to inspire the allies. Mana increases at breakpoints one, two, and three.

Screengrab via Riot Games

With few units, Civilians can be splashed in different compositions helping to grant more mana to allies while they can be protected. Even a single Civilian can activate the trait. There are three Civilian champions in the TFT Set Eight and each of them has one more trait.

Civilian:

Galio: Tier one, Mascot

Sivir: Tier two, Sureshot

Janna: Tier five, Forecaster

The most powerful Civilian is Janna, who uses her accurate weather forecasts to strengthen herself and nearby allies, much like the jade statues did in TFT Set Seven. She boasts different effects depending on the current weather conditions, which change with each game. These are the possible climates predicted by Janna and their respective effects on adjacent hexes.

Forecasts:

Rainy: Gain Mana at the start of combat

Sunny: Gain shield for a few seconds at the start of combat

Windy: Gain a buff that increases their Attack Damage and Ability Power every few seconds

Without a doubt, Janna is a high-profile unit with a powerful impact on tanks or carries during the later stages of the game. A champion that has a lot of value individually because of her traits and spell. Similarly, Civilians can help complete several different comps in the early rounds of the game before transitioning to another TFT comp.