How TFT Set 8 Star Guardians work

Place as many Star Guardians as you can and watch the board fill with spells.

The Star Guardians are making a comeback for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, Monsters Attack! And this time, having them on the board means increasing the mana of all Star Guardian champions.

The effect of the Star Guardian trait causes Star Guardian units to generate mana for the team at each breakpoint. The breakpoints are three, five, seven, and nine.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The Star Guardians, as in Set Three Galaxies, have strong synergy with the other Star Guardians, allowing for a powerful vertical comp focused on ability power. There are eight Star Guardian champions in TFT Set Eight and each of them has one or two more traits.

Star Guardians

Lux: Tier one, Spellslinger

Rell: Tier two, Defender

Yuumi: Tier two, Mascot and Heart

Kai’Sa: Tier three, Recon

Nilah: Tier three, Duelist

Ekko: Tier four, Prankster and Aegis

Taliyah: Tier four, Spellslinger

Syndra: Tier five, Heart

Much of a Star Guardians’ comp usage will look for opportunities to fill the board with skills being cast by champions. So the use of mana-generating augments can be essential to create a board capable of spamming spells quickly.

Two other traits that are shared by Star Guardians, Spellslinger and Heart, also have great synergies with ability power items and spellcasting, strengthening the entire team with ability power and consequently causing much more damage to enemies.

Syndra is the most powerful Star Guardian in TFT Set Eight and her ability, which can certainly be cast multiple times, can bring units from the bench to the board to fight. These units are thrown at Syndra’s closest enemy, receiving a shield but can’t use the effects of any traits.