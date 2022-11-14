How TFT Mech trait works in Set 8 as Mecha: PRIME

The Mech trait is returning to Teamfigt Tactics in Set Eight, showcasing upgrades to the Galaxies trait and Monsters Attack! champions.

First introduced in Galaxies, the TFT Set Eight Mecha: PRIME trait has a similar theme to fight off monster and enemy attacks. Creating a giant overpowered unit is accomplished by combining three units into one. Champions with the Mecha: PRIME trait in Set Eight are Wukong, Draven, Jax, Sett, and Leona.

Prior to the start of combat, players place the Mecha: PRIME champion they want to turn into a Mech, assigning it as the PRIME. The trait only activates starting at three units. There is also a breakpoint at five units, providing slightly more health and attack damage to the PRIME Mech.

Image via Riot Games

Upon selecting the PRIME, at the start of combat, the two support Mecha: Prime champions will merge into the PRIME to create a giant Mech Set Eight TFT champion. Similar to the Dragonmancer trait in Set Seven, the Mecha: PRIME trait has a PRIME sector emblem that attaches to the unit you want to become the PRIME. Players can make any Set Eight champion the PRIME.

Both Sett and Leona are late-game PRIME candidates. Leona has a Deus Ex Machina spell that calls down an orbital strike on enemies, dealing true and magic damage to the cluster. The five-cost champion works well with ability power and defensive items and her Hero Augments can either increase Leona’s AP or reduce damage taken by the team.

Sett is also a viable option as a four-cost Set Eight champion. His ability provides crowd control immunity and a shield at the start of combat as he builds up a punch that can knock enemy units off the board.

Players can also choose to create a TFT Mecha: PIME during the early game, using champions like Wukong and Jax into Draven as the PRIME, pumping out more attack damage with each ax Draven throws out at enemy units.