Best TFT 12.23 B-patch end-game comps

Riot Games dropped a B-patch for Teamfight Tactics 12.23 prior to the holiday break, shifting the Set Eight meta.

The 12.23 B-patch that was released on Dec. 14 is the last update getting applied to TFT Set Eight until Patch 13.1 on Jan. 11. A total of 55 balance changes were shipped through the B-patch, containing mostly small adjustments and a few bigger nerfs to the Ox Force trait and Viego. The update shifted the Set Eight meta slightly, bumping up the viability of various AP builds while keeping AD comps playable as well.

Late-game splash units have also improved with the 12.23 B-patch. Aurelion Sol is a great AP secondary carrier that can even work with an AD primary carrier. Nunu is one of the best late-game Mascot units that can leave an enemy’s backline vulnerable. Urgot is a solid unit that can provide gold and item components while taking out enemies. And don’t sleep on Fiddlesticks, especially with items like Ionic Spark and Morellonomicon.

Here are the best TFT Set Eight end-game comps to play during the four-week run of the 12.23 B-patch.

Zoe carry

Zoe is one of the strongest AP carriers within TFT Set Eight during the 12.23 B-patch. Players will typically want a strong frontline to protect Zoe, which should include Ekko for the Prankster trait activation as well. Running three Pranksters is an option during the mid-game. But players should ditch Jinx for the late game. Alternative secondary carrier options can include Aurelion Sol, Nunu, or even a solo Miss Fortune.

The key to running Zoe as the primary carrier is to make sure the frontline is as strong as possible, using traits like Mascot for healing, Aegis for magic resistance, Riven for Brawler and Defender, and Ekko for Prankster.

Zoe’s best items are Blue Buff and Hextech Gunblade. Morellonomicon is a great third-item option, as is Giant Slayer. Tank items should go on Ekko and Riven.

Samira carry

Samira is one of the best AD carriers, typically played with at least two Sureshot units and up to four. Similar to Zoey, a strong frontline can protect Samira while she shreds the enemy team apart. The second Sureshot unit for the late-game stages should always be Aphelios. The other two Sureshot units are Sivir and Senna.

Ekko is a good flex frontline unit, along with Rammus or Zac. Players can choose to run Brawler/Defender/Mascot however it fits for that game.

Jax Mecha: PRIME

Mech is still one of the strongest end-game comps with Jax as the Mecha: PRIME. Players can either choose to run six Brawler or five Mecha: Prime as both versions are solid. When running the Brawler version, Sett and Leona take over for Draven and Wukong as the two Mecha: PRIME units that merge into Jax.

The items players will want on Jax include Bloodthirster and Quiksilver. The third item slot can go to Titan’s Resolve, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, or even Infinity Edge.

Supers

The Reroll Supers comp was strong when TFT Set Eight was released, and it may have even improved following the 12.23 B-patch. Players can opt to run Ashe or Yuumi as the main backline carrier while having four Mascot units on the frontline in conjunction with the Supers units.

Ashe’s items are still Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Last Whisper, and Runaan’s Hurricane. And if players want to run an AP version of Supers, Yuumi is a solid carry using items like Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet. Deathcap is most likely a better third item than Archangel’s Staff and a Quicksilver is necessary depending on the lobby.

Star Guardian

Taliyah is still the primary star carrier for the Star Guardian TFT Set Eight comp. Players typically like to run Gadgeteen during the early game while adding Spellslingers and Brawlers/Aegis during the mid-game stages. Running four Spellslinger units is an option but players may want to prioritize a strong frontline over backline units to maintain health heading into the late-game Stages.

Taliyah wants items like Jeweled Gauntlet and Spear of Shojin. Hand of Justice and Deathcap are both solid third-item options, along with Giant Slayer and Guardbreaker.

Anima Squad Miss Fortune

Five Anima Squad isn’t worth chasing into the late-game stages but three Anima Squad with Miss Fortune, Vayne, and Riven is quite strong. Players can opt to run a second Duelist like Fiora to synergize with Vayne while Vi and Alistar can activate the traits Brawler, Aegis, and Mascot with the addition of Nunu at level eight.

Miss Fortune wants items like Spear of Shojin and Giant Slayer. Deathcap or Jeweled Gauntlet are both solid third options. Vayne should have at least a Last Whisper. Other options include Runaan’s Hurricane and Infinity Edge. And all tank items should go on Riven as a secondary frontline carrier.

Bel’Veth Brawler/Threats

Brawlers are a strong frontline throughout all stages of TFT Set Eight. Running Brawlers with an AD carry can turn into a Bel’Veth carry upon rolling down at level seven. The build is flexible in that players can use Ashe or Vayne as an early-game AD carry. And any AP items can get used on an additional backline carry through Aurelion Sol or Miss Fortune.

There is also a Gold Set Eight Augment called Threat Level Maximum that gives all Threat units 75 maximum health for every Threat unit you control. This results in playing all Threat champions with Bel’Veth as the main carry.

Kai’Sa Recon

The Recon trait was buffed in the 12.23 B-patch, making Kai’Sa an ideal primary carrier. Two or three Recon units can get the job done, while players can opt to run the full four. Ezreal is a secondary AP carrier while Ashe or Vayne can work as secondary AD carriers.

Players can also choose to Reroll Kai’Sa when getting the TFT Set Eight Augment Double Trouble. No matter which Kai’Sa end-game comp a player chooses to run with, running a strong frontline is necessary for the 12.23 B-patch meta. Leona and Ekko can activate the Aegis trait while Nilah can activate the Star Guardian trait and synergize with Vayne as Duelist.