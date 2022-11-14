How Teamfight Tactics’ Set 8 A.D.M.I.N. trait works

Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, called Monsters Attack!, brings a new trait to the game: A.D.M.I.N., or Automatic Defense Mechanism for Immediate Neutralization. Its big innovation is that it allows players to choose how this trait works.

The A.D.M.I.N. trait allows players to customize its function by choosing a cause and effect. Additional effects take place at with two, four, and six A.D.M.I.N champions.

Screengrab via Riot Games

When the A.D.M.I.N. trait is activated, players will be able to choose one of three cause options and one of three effect options. With the presence of four champions A.D.M.I.N. on the board, the player can choose a new effect to be activated with their selected cause. The balance of causes and effects takes into account how easy it is to activate your initial cause and how often it can be activated, so not all causes can be used with all effects. Here are all the possible causes and effects to choose from with the A.D.M.I.N trait.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

All A.D.M.I.N trait causes and effects in TFT Set Eight Monster Attack!

Causes:

On cast

Every three autos

On enemy death

Upon dropping below 40 percent Health

A.D.M.I.N. only at start of combat

A.D.M.I.N. only every five seconds

Teamwide at start of combat

Teamwide every five seconds

Effects:

Gain stacking Ability Power

Gain stacking Attack Damage

Gain Mana

Gain a percent max Health shield

Chance to drop gold

Gain Attack Speed

Heal

Gain permanent max Health

There are four A.D.M.I.N. champions in Set Eight, and each of them has one or two additional traits.

A.D.M.I.N.:

Blitzcrank: Tier one, Brawler

Camille: Tier two, Renegade

Leblanc: Tier three, Spellslinger and Hacker

Soraka: Tier four, Heart

A.D.M.I.N. is by far the most flexible and complex trait added to TFT to date. The ability for each player to choose their effects goes far beyond the different effects of previous traits like Mutants or Mirage.

The maximum effect of A.D.M.I.N. happens with six units, but it takes two extra units through emblems or Augments. Since it only takes two units to activate the A.D.M.I.N. trait, it will likely be splashed frequently on other compositions to strengthen them. Many different combinations are possible to take advantage of the strengths of other traits, as well as the possibility of helping the economy.

When it comes to how they manage their A.D.M.I.N champions, players must choose wisely.