Riot Games will shift from dragons in Teamfight Tactics to heroes and villains with Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring new Augments and mechanics that look and feel very different from Set Seven and 7.5.

The TFT roadmap for 2022 to 2023 has been roughly established, with Set Eight Monsters Attack! officially launching through Patch 12.23. Players will experience a new look and feel to the auto-battler, through Augments and traits. Riot is dropping two new Chibi Champions during Set Eight, and three new villainous Little Legends. The Monsters Attack! set even includes Rammus, despite game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer’s objections.

When does TFT Set 8 release?

All players with a PBE account can begin testing TFT Set Eight starting on November 15. Balance changes will occur almost daily during the first week of testing, followed by minor and detailed updates during the second week.

The official launch of Set Eight will take place on Dec. 7 through Patch 12.23. It is unknown at the time of writing if another TFT update following the release of Monsters Attack! will take place in 2022.

What is the TFT patch schedule leading up to Set 8?

The weeks leading up to the TFT Set Eight launch are filled with competitive tournaments for the Dragonlands set. Patch 12.21 is the World Championship update. After the Worlds patch players can relax with the for-fun update in Patch 12.23.

Patch 12.23 is also the same update that will upload TFT Set Eight onto the PBE testing server.