Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam is in the midst of an all-out war against Twitch and its biggest stars. He’s accused them of conspiring against him to fulfill their narcissistic agendas and is on the verge of launching his own streaming platform to separate himself from them once and for all.

But before parting ways, he offered the Amazon platform some advice—start treating itself like a workplace and stop streamers bringing their politics into the office.

Image via Twitch

“They need to go to these individuals and say, ‘Listen. You need to pack up all the politics you brought from your own home that you brought to work. You need to pack it up, put it in your fucking bag, and take it back home,” he said during an episode of his Scuffed Podcast.

Because your politics that you believe—your personal politics, do not belong here at work in our business.”

“Right now, I believe too much of the at-home politics are being brought to work,” he continued. “That’s why Twitch is in the red. And everything that’s leading to these policy changes that are totally fucking backwards, for the most part, is coming from that bullshit!”

He was referring to Twitch’s decision to ban most forms of gambling, which happened after several stars, including Mizkif and Pokimane, campaigned for it—the latter of which he described as “one of the most corrupt figures.”

Even if Twitch doesn’t take Trainwreck’s advice on board, it won’t affect his new platform plans in the slightest.

His new site, built to rival Twitch, could launch as soon as November this year. It will be in line with his vision—one that prioritizes mid-sized creators, who he believes are the backbone of the industry, over larger ones.

We’ll know more about what it will look like, and which streamers will be on board, in the coming weeks once Trainwreck finally unveils his separatist site timeline.