Since Sykkuno moved to YouTube, he’s seen one friend join after another, including Lily “LilyPichu” Ki and Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, making him more and more optimistic about switching to the Google-owned platform every day.

Fuslie’s move, in particular, has been a hot topic because she tricked people into thinking her last Twitch stream was on Aug. 31, only to host another one a day later as a means of getting the emotion out of the way.

The 100 Thieves member also shut down claims she moved solely for money. She said it was more about following in her friend’s footsteps and changing the status quo, although the offer was good, too.

Sykkuno was one of the friends whose name she mentioned, and he’s thrilled to have her on board. However, he was also surprised she threw a savage jab at Twitch.

In the video, Fuslie picks up a purple guitar and strums it, only to say it’s “not really her style” before picking up a red one and vibing with that instead. The first one represents Twitch, and the second one represents YouTube.

Sykkuno’s reaction was priceless. “Oh! Did she just play the purple guitar then say, ‘Not my style,’ after she hit her seven-year streaming anniversary on Twitch?” he said, pointing out the harshness of the snub.

“I’m just kidding. It’s a good move. Good move, actually.

It’s a good move, guys,” he added in a bid to not give people the wrong impression. “It’s an interesting choice of words after seven years. But hey, Leslie is on YouTube!”

Sykkuno was less brutal when he moved. The soft-spoken star didn’t throw Twitch any shade in his YouTube announcement video and even spoke fondly about the platform after making the switch.

That’s after they misspelled his name in an important email and offered him a “garbage deal,” which made him feel “replaceable” rather than an asset to the Amazon-owned company. So, perhaps that influenced his reaction.

But that’s all in the past now. The main thing is he’s happy, and if more in his friendship circle like Fuslie join him, which xQc thinks will happen, he’ll be even happier.