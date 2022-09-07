After watching the video of Leslie “Fuslie” Fu announcing her move from Twitch to YouTube, Felix “xQc” Lengyel went down a trail of thoughts and concluded that platforms would fight to sign entire streamer organizations in the future.

It started with a simple thought. xQc said he thinks if OfflineTV played their cards right, they could have convinced YouTube to sign them and their friends in a package deal rather than individually and made more money.

“What if OfflineTV banded together and said, ‘Yo dude. You can’t have any of us on YouTube unless you give us a package. You can buy all of OTV for $200 million,” he said.

He was adamant it could have worked out. “They could have easily gotten at least 100 million. Probably more than that. All of OTV could have gotten more than that.”

xQc was so convinced by his hypothesis he concluded that it would become the industry standard at some point. “I think this formula will be more and more common in the next decade,” he said.

“It’s going to become the industry standard to buy out either a section of a community, an organization or a piece of something as a whole in one tap.

He soon added: “This is the future of the industry. I’m telling you.”

If his prediction is correct, xQc said he’d form a big streamer organization with other big names like Pokelawls, Jesse, Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat—all un-signed right now—and set an asking price of one billion dollars.

“It’ll be payable in a lump sum only,” he added.

Payment via installments or anything like that wouldn’t cut it. Each member in his hypothetical crew would need to receive around $250 million.

Only time will tell if he’s right. However, it’s an interesting prospect and one that could see him switch platforms eventually, but only if YouTube is willing to pay him, big-time.