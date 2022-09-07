Fuslie opens up about faking her final stream on Twitch to hide move to YouTube

Switching streaming platforms has proven to be an emotional experience for many content creators who leave Twitch for YouTube—none more than Fuslie.

Prior to her announcement that she would be joining YouTube, Fuslie had an extremely emotional ending to a stream on Twitch, making many believe it was her final stream on the platform and that she would be moving.

But she was back live on Twitch the following day, leaving some fans confused. In her first stream on YouTube today, the 29-year-old content creator admitted that the emotional outburst was a diversion tactic.

For her full detailed explanation, fans can go about 16 minutes into her stream. She talked about the plan for about six minutes.

“I definitely got you guys,” Fuslie said. “Everyone here is saying the jebait didn’t work, but I got you guys. I got you guys good.”

She went on to clarify that the crying she did during her overly nostalgic stream was real, even though she was trying to confuse her followers into presuming that she was simply going to stay on Twitch.

“There’s multiple reasons I had to do this jebait,” she said. “It’s not that I just wanted to do it for fun.”

Leading up to her final days at Twitch, Fuslie studied the final streams of other streamers who made the move from Twitch to YouTube recently. She noted that she was impressed by the composure that people like Ludwig and Myth showed when signing off for the final time, and LilyPichu’s stream celebrating 10 years at Twitch was an ingeniously disguised goodbye.

Meanwhile, she admitted to a leak that made many believe she was moving from Twitch in the past year. Accidentally having her email on stream, Fuslie exposed an email title that mentioned YouTube and “confidential” information.

But she said that while that leak was a bad look, she hadn’t at that point decided on YouTube over Twitch. That email was fairly early on in the process of her exploring her options, but it ultimately worked against her being able to approach the move to YouTube with an element of surprise.

This led to her developing a plan for a “fake” final stream, in which she could allow herself to be emotional. By having a stream that included crying and nostalgia before her final day on Twitch, Fuslie had an opportunity to be open about her feelings without truly showing her hand.

“It was mostly a selfish reason,” she said. “I didn’t think that I could pull it off, without giving it away. … Nobody who has moved has said it was their last stream, and I don’t think I can hide those emotions or can’t keep a secret like that. … Hopefully it fooled some of you guys a little bit. I definitely think it caused confusion at least.”