Fuslie combats claim she switched to YouTube for money: ‘I was literally having thoughts of going for free’

Content creator and recently turned YouTube livestreamer Fuslie elaborated on her decision to commit fully to YouTube today in her first stream on the platform, pushing back against claims that she only moved “for the bag.”

Former Twitch streamer Fuslie has become the latest creator to jump ship in favor of YouTube. Though her decision was largely predicted and telegraphed up to a year before her official announcement, Fuslie’s move still contributed to the growing trend. Saying that her friends and roommates on the platform already inspired her move, Fuslie combatted claims that she moved solely for money.

“[Valkyrae], Ludwig, Sykkuno, these are people I interact with all the time, talk with all the time, creators I look up to making these decisions,” Fuslie said. “So, of course, people are going to be like ‘oh she only went for the bag.’ Dude, I was literally having thoughts of going for free. It’d be too scary at this point, but if I was smaller, if I had nothing to lose, I’d want to experiment over there.”

Fuslie went on to admit that YouTube did make her a generous offer for an exclusive contract, saying that she viewed her move as a means of shaking up the status quo while still “getting the bag.” The veteran content creator said that after spending over seven years on Twitch, she felt inclined to make a more experimental move.

YouTube is still building out its streaming services, but the platform has aggressively sought out swaths of livestreamers off Twitch. Though it’s offering supposedly lucrative contracts that undoubtedly have shaped some creators’ decisions, Fuslie claims that her familiarity with the platform and her friends were the leading factors behind her decision.