Mediatonic’s Fall Guys quickly became the hottest release of the summer period. The battle-royale themed, Mario Party-inspired party game topped the Steam, Twitch, and PlayStation 4 charts.

Ever since the game’s release, many ideas have been flowing around for alternative skin ideas. The game features a couple of DLCs that unlocks multiple skins and also has a rotating item shop that introduces new pieces of cosmetic items to the game every day. Content creators, gaming companies, and esports teams have been posting their takes on how they could have an epic skin Fall Guys, and the developer decided to use the enthusiasm to start a bidding war.

The so-called “Battle of the Brands” requires interested parties to share their skin concepts on Twitter while also including their bid. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Special Effect, a UK-based charity that aims to level the playing field for gamers with disabilities.

Here’s a full list of all the bidders so far, and the available concept ideas.

All Fall Guys bidding war skins

Though most organizations didn’t have time to prepare a concept since the bidding war was almost spontaneous, it looked like some were born ready. Some of the fierce bidders in the bidding war also brought out their skin concepts in addition to their wallets.

Ninja’s Fall Guys skin concept – Image via Astroioxy Aim Lab’s Fall Guys skin concept – Image via Aim Lab G2 Esports’ Fall Guys skin concept – Image via G2 Esports BeastCoast’s Fall Guys skin concept – Image via BeastCoast TUSHY Bidet’s Fall Guys skin concept – Image via TUSHY Bidet Warframe’s Fall Guys skin concept – Image via Warframe

The bidding event will continue until Aug. 31. The winner of the event will both earn the honor of doing a good deed and a right to have their own skin featured within Fall Guys. Considering the event’s got a long way to go, fans can expect more entries to come in the following days, and we’ll be updating our list as more challengers step into the arena of jelly beans.

The winner of the event will be announced on Fall Guys‘ official Twitter account.