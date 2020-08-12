The best Fall Guys crossover skin ideas

Everyone wants in on the Fall Guys hype.

Fall Guys is the smash hit of summer 2020, surprising everyone with its hilarious fun gameplay and rage-inducing moments of failure.

It’s been a huge success on Twitch and sold two million copies in its first week alone—and now it seems like everybody wants to get in on the fun.

The possibilities for skins in Fall Guys are seemingly endless. And with a launch day crossover like the Gordon Freeman and Alyx skins from Half-Life, as well as companies like CD Projekt Red already showing interest in getting into the game, it seems like more are coming.

Here are some of the coolest ideas for crossover skins in Fall Guys.

Metal Gear

❗️TACTICAL FALL GUYS ACTION❗️



We've been carefully designing our ultimate #FallGuys outfits here at KONAMI UK. What do you think, @FallGuysGame? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N9OigxUzqd — KONAMI UK (@KonamiUK) August 11, 2020

Snake? Snake?! SNAAAAKE! Three Snakes (Solid, Naked, and Big Boss, to be exact), were tweeted out by Konami’s U.K. account. One weapon to surpass Metal Gear? A bean.

Tracer from Overwatch

Overwatch is rife with opportunities for crossover skins. And who better to show it off than the game’s de facto mascot, Tracer?

Runescape

This is more of a meme than anything else, but the idea of a Fall Guys bean in Old School Runescape is too funny.

Crash Bandicoot

Remember those old Crash Bandicoot commercials with the annoying guy in the Crash costume? This is like that, but way better.

Ghost of Tsushima

One of 2020’s best games has gotten the bean treatment in this excellent concept.

Death Stranding

And so, too, has one of 2019’s best games. The world of Death Stranding is so unique and the idea of a bean holding a baby bean inside of a canister on his chest is too cute to not want.

Colonel Sanders

We need this skin in @FallGuysGame, Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/QjeC8Z4fAy — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) August 10, 2020

KFC’s gaming account wants to see the Colonel as a bean. With skins like a hamburger, fries, and a shake already in-game, why not?

Mortal Kombat

This would be an easy one to accomplish. All of the ninjas in Mortal Kombat all basically wear the same outfit, so palette-swapping them to have multiple characters would be a breeze.

DOOM Guy

Have you ever been held by another bean and prevented from crossing the finish line and rage so bad you want to RIP AND TEAR? Well, this skin is perfect for that.