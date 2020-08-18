Ninja joins the Fall Guys charity skin battle royale by dropping a $200,000 bid

Fall Guys is continuing to raise more and more money for charity through its new bidding war to get a skin in the game—and Ninja is the latest person to throw his hat into the ring.

The streamer has offered to pay $200,000 to U.K.-based charity Special Effect for a Ninja skin to appear in Fall Guys, if he’s the top bidder.

I raise the bid to $200,000 in support of the charity @SpecialEffect this bad boy would look pretty clean too https://t.co/W7wCkcoHip pic.twitter.com/X2xsj8DLSP — Ninja (@Ninja) August 18, 2020

The bid trumps the one made by G2 Esports earlier today, where the org was willing to offer over $130,000 to get a G2 skin in the game. But it looks like the bids are nowhere near ending. Mere minutes after Ninja’s tweet, G2 posted another bid, this time offering $203,003.

We raise it to $203,003.



This will be ours @FallGuysGame 😤 https://t.co/UCVnoqG1oz — G2 Esports (@G2esports) August 18, 2020

The bidding war will be open for at least two more weeks, so there are plenty of chances for other companies and personalities to throw make an offer. At this point, we could be looking at an over $1 million bid if these numbers continue to spiral out of control.

By then, there’s no telling who will get a Fall Guys bean costume when the month comes to an end.