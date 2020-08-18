G2 Esports joins Fall Guys’ charity skin contest with $130,003 bid

Summer hit Fall Guys opened up a skin bidding war for charity, and it has attracted attention from one of the biggest esports brands in the world with an eye-popping bid.

G2 Esports now lead the race with a $130,003 bid, even including concept art of their potential bean. The cosmetic features the character decked out in a full samurai outfit, including G2’s iconic helmet, complete with a scarred eye and a katana strapped across its back.

NEW CHALLENGER!@G2esports with a pledge to donate $130,003 to @SpecialEffect



Fall Guys eSports 2020 confirmed



Context:https://t.co/JWm7rbsS83 https://t.co/NPkwTJ6vG0 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 18, 2020

The money will be donated to UK-based Special Effect, a “charity that’s leveling the playing field for gamers with physical disabilities.”

The bidding period will continue to be open for two more weeks, so there’s plenty of time for G2’s bid to be overtaken. In the meantime, it’ll be pretty cool to rep one of League of Legends‘ strongest teams in Fall Guys, and who knows? Maybe G2 might even invest in a professional team to conquer Fall Mountain once and for all.