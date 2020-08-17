Fall Guys is holding a charity contest for brands to get their own skin in-game

The "Battle of the Brands" is on.

There’s been no shortage of Fall Guys skin concepts from big-name brands and companies since it released a couple of weeks ago—and the developer has noticed.

The Fall Guys Twitter account posted today about a contest for brands to get their own costume in the game—and the best part about it is that it’ll benefit charity.

Reply to this tweet with the highest amount of money you would be willing to donate to @SpecialEffect — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

Basically, the award will go to the highest bidder, but the bid will be going directly to a charity called Special Effect, which is a “UK-based charity that’s leveling the playing field for gamers with physical disabilities.”

After two weeks, the highest bidder will win, so the race is now on for brands everywhere to make the highest donation to a great cause. And the reward is priceless—being immortalized in Fall Guys forever.

“We will DM to confirm any boring legal paperwork, and then after they donate, we’ll post it publicly to confirm,” Fall Guys said. “If we decide that your brand is offensive/unsuitable, we will yeet your pledge out and pick the next highest.”