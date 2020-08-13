Fall Guys reach more than 10 million players on PlayStation 4

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was released on Aug. 3 and in only 10 days, more than 10 million people are playing the new battle royale on PlayStation 4, according to website gamstat.

The number isn’t official, though. Gamstst tracks PlayStation Network players via Trophy data. The game has 8.2 million active players as of Aug. 9, but by Aug. 11, the website tracks more 10 million players.

We have the official numbers from Aug. 10. Fall Guys had sold 2 million copies on Steam and 23 million hours watched on Twitch. The game had a peak of 124,772 concurrent players on Steam, making it the third biggest game by player count behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.

Alright, be honest…



❓ How many crowns did you grab ❓

❓ How many times did you fall over ❓

❓ How many hours did you watch on twitch ❓

❓ How many copies did you buy on Steam ❓



Here are the totals: pic.twitter.com/uc2wtlIJ0Z — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 10, 2020

League of Legends reached 11.5 million monthly players after two years. It launched in 2009, but remains a relevant game in the present. We will see if Fall Guys player number will remain for the year.

The game is free to play this month on PlayStation Plus, but even so, it’s a surprising rising number for such a small period of time since launch. Whether the numbers will continue to rise or fall next month will depend if Mediatonic will be able to keep the game interesting.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout became popular among streamers and has been adding new content like cosmetics and new maps. The demand was so high at launch, Mediatonic faced server issues.