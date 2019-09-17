How many League of Legends players are there?

League of Legends is one of the world’s biggest games and fosters one of the best competitive esports scene. But how many players actually play the game?

The most recent statistic on the userbase in League comes from an Interview with Riot Games executives, Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck, in September 2016 by Polygon. Merrill and Beck revealed that 100 million users played the game every month.

Since the interview was conducted a year ago, this number has likely increased, as other metrics around the game—including viewership for its esports events—continue to increase as well.

Even if it’s stayed the same, the number represents a huge increase from 2014, the last time Riot officially made a statement on its website on player levels per month. At that time, 67 million people played League every month.

To get a sense of just how much the game has grown, just take a look at the number of users in 2011, two years after the game’s release in 2009: 11.5 million players were playing League each month in 2011.

Riot generally keeps pretty tight-lipped about the overall user base and the total amount of players registered. The company did not respond to a request for comment on this article.

Update Sept. 17, 2019: Riot has revealed that the game currently sees a worldwide peak of eight million concurrent players on a daily basis during the 10th anniversary celebrations, but still failed to give us an overall number on how many players there are.