Ninja, Mr. Beast, G2 Esports, and AimLab team up to win Fall Guys charity auction

A winner has been crowned in Fall Guys’ charity auction contest to earn a skin in-game and it’s a combination of some huge names. Ninja, Mr. Beast, G2 Esports, and AimLab are all contributing to the final high bid.

The winning bid from all four was for $1 million, a huge jump up from the previous high bid of $510,000 by FG Teev, the owner of a family vlogging channel on YouTube.

🏆 BIDDING IS FINISHED 🏆



THE WINNERS ARE:@G2esports @Ninja @AimLab @MrBeastYT



With a combined donation of $1,000,000 for @SpecialEffect



Probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????https://t.co/Q2G3h9UyDh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

First announced on Aug. 17, Fall Guys’ “Battle of the Brands” has been pitting bidders against each other to raise the most money for Special Effect, a “UK-based charity that’s leveling the playing field for gamers with physical disabilities around the world.”

The winner, whoever pledged the most money for Special Effect, would get their own outfit in Fall Guys. Many brands, companies, and content creators placed bids over the course of the two weeks, but the powerful group of four came out on top.

Fall Guys has been a huge hit with gamers worldwide since it released at the beginning of August, racking up over seven million sales on Steam and quickly becoming the most popular PlayStation Plus game of all time.

Been thinking… since it is for charity and the goal IS to raise as much as possible for @SpecialEffect ive decided to team up with @G2esports @MrBeastYT and @aimlab for a combined donation of $1,000,000 for the @FallGuysGame bid! — Ninja (@Ninja) August 31, 2020

Fall Guys said on Twitter that there will now be four skins, one for each of Ninja, Mr. Beast, G2, and AimLab, so all four entities will be represented.

Fall Guys is available now on PC and PlayStation 4, with plans to come to other platforms sometime in the future.