How to get the Snow Leopard pet in Skull and Bones

Well, aren't you just the cutest?
Published: Feb 13, 2024 07:02 am
Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Skull and Bones ships fight - Image via Ubisoft

Forget a parrot on the shoulder; the Skull and Bones Snow Leopard is a must-have pet, but acquiring this endlessly endearing animal could prove tricky.

As part of Skull and Bones‘ charm and customizability, you can have a trusty pet companion by your side as you roam the Indian Ocean. Instead of a parrot, Ubisoft provides several unique options when it comes to pets.

Pets such as Clumsy Feno and Mr Maroon can be procured with Silver, whereas others have more specific unlock conditions. Cookie, the lovely lemur, is only available as an open beta reward, while the Snow Leopard is just as troublesome if you haven’t gotten it yet.

How to unlock the Snow Leopard pet in Skull and Bones

An image of the Snow Leopard pet unlocked via Twitch Drops for Skull and Bones
A cute and cuddly companion. Image via Ubisoft.

The only known way to unlock Snow Leopard in Skull and Bones is to have earned it as a Twitch Drop when the title was in its open beta phase.

This was how to get Snow Leopard:

  1. Have your Twitch account and Ubisoft Connect accounts linked.
  2. You then needed to watch one hour of a partnered streamer playing Skull and BonesBehavingBeardly, for example.
  3. Once you’ve done that, head to Twitch Drops inventory.
  4. If successful, you can claim the Snow Leopard.
  5. Boot up Skull and Bones, bring up the option to set sail, and do so.
  6. Click on Manage Ship, then Ship Cosmetics, and finally press on Pet.
  7. The Snow Leopard should be there, and you can now equip it for your ship.

Can you still get the Snow Leopard pet in Skull and Bones?

Unfortunately, if you have not met the requirements by now, the Snow Leopard will be unavailable as we’ve passed the Skull and Bones open beta testing.

Does this mean that Ubisoft will make the Snow Leopard an exclusive forever? Not necessarily. The developer may bring it back as a reward once more, or worst case, release it as either free DLC or possibly a paid cosmetic—which I fear would not go down well.

The Snow Leopard is not the only Skull and Bones Twitch drop and there are also additional pre-order bonuses you can earn.

