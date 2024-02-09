All current Skull and Bones Twitch drops and how to claim them

Twitch drops are a fun way to earn rewards for games, including Skull and Bones, especially considering all you need to do is have an account and watch streamers do their thing.

Recommended Videos

Skull and Bones is only be in its open beta right now—the full game is set to release on Friday, Feb. 16—but you can earn yourself a reward via Twitch Drops if you watch streamers who are taking part in the drops playing the early access.

All live Skull and Bones Twitch drops

A cute and cuddly companion. Image via Ubisoft.

There is only one Skull and Bones reward you can get through Twitch drops right now, though it is very adorable. The streaming reward in question is a Snow Leopard pet, who will be able to join you on your journey across the seven seas on your ship. He even has a little peg leg of his own. Basically, protect him at all costs.

The Snow Leopard is an exclusive, so you can only claim it via Twitch. The open beta will last until the end of the day on Feb. 11, and this pet will be available until the beta ends, so make sure you claim it before then.

How to claim the Snow Leopard from the Skull and Bones Twitch Drop

Image via Ubisoft

You will need to make sure you have a Twitch account to claim these rewards. Head over to Twitch to open an account if you haven’t got one already.

You will also need to have connected your Twitch profile to your Ubisoft account. To do so, go to the Ubisoft Drops page, where you can easily sync up the two accounts. Doing this will compile a special inventory that lets you easily collect game drops from both Twitch and YouTube in the same place for any Ubisoft Games.

Next, watch a streamer playing Skull and Bones. To make sure the streamer you are watching is participating in the Twitch Drops, go to the top of the chat box. If they are taking part, you will see a Drops Enabled tag.

After you watch an hour of Skull and Bones gameplay, you’ll be able to collect the Snow Leopard reward. With your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts linked, you’ll get the reward straight from your Twitch drops inventory within 24 hours after you have received a notification to let you know that you have unlocked the drop.