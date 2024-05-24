How to complete the Character Doors quest in Roblox The Classic

The Character Doors quest in Roblox The Classic is one of many secret quests with very little information, but fortunately, we know what to do.

Roblox The Classic is an interconnected hub featuring many OG classics from before Roblox became a gaming phenomenon. Whereas Anime Souls X represents the now, The Classic event takes us back into the past.

There’s plenty to do in the event, and a ton of Roblox The Classic rewards to unlock—and Character Doors is one piece of the puzzle.

How to open all Character Doors in Roblox The Classic

Picture one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture three. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture five. Screenshot by Dot Esports Picture six. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Character Doors quest is incredibly simple in its concept in Roblox The Classic, but it requires some expert knowledge of Roblox to crack the code.

No doubt you may have found the first character door and not had a clue what to do, so let’s walk you through every stage of the quest:

Spawn into a game of Roblox The Classic. Using picture one above as a starting point, look for and go to the chequered flag. Descend down the hole by dropping down. Reach the bottom, turn left, and follow the path around until you see the door shown in picture two. Stand in front of it, open up the live chat in the top-left corner of the screen, and type in “builderman.” The door vanishes, giving you several seconds to get inside before it reappears again. Move to the next door in picture three, type in “shedletsky,” and move forward. For the next door (picture four), enter “clockwork,” and proceed. “Telamon” is your input prompt for the door in picture five, allowing you to continue. The final door requires you to type in “1x1x1x1,” and as you can see in picture six, your reward awaits on the other side.

Once you have negotiated the puzzle door gauntlet, a Roblox Token is hovering joyfully above the ground, waiting to be collected by you.

In case you were wondering, each name you typed in to match up with the Character Door is the past and present personas of former Roblox Corporation staff members who have had a huge impact on getting Roblox where it is today. It’s a nice tribute.

