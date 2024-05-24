How to complete The Wardrobe Secret quest in Roblox The Classic

With the new Roblox The Classic event, players may take part in unique quests that earn them specific rewards, like Tix and Tokens. One is The Wardrobe Secret, though, the game doesn’t tell us much about how to complete it.

Upon logging into Roblox, players can jump into The Classic. It’s an event that takes you into 15 user-created experiences, mostly built similarly to the classic modes from the past. Roblox The Classic also has a few quests to complete, including The Wardrobe Secret.

How to complete The Wardrobe Secret in Roblox

The Wardrobe Secret is arguably the easiest quest to complete in The Classic event. Upon launching the event, you are teleported to a floating island. Once there, head right from your spawn location and find the odd tower with a staircase leading up to it. It’s right next to the glass building, by the edge of the map.

Head toward this tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way to the top of the tower, open chat, and write “rainbow.” After sending the message, a rainbow-like bridge towards a nearby floating building on a cloud will appear. Follow the bridge toward to building, and find a hidden entrance by walking on the golden surface.

Go rainbow go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will find a ladder that leads into a room below, where you’ll find a hidden wardrobe. Now, all you need to do is interact with the Token in the wardrobe, and you have completed the Wardrobe Secret quest.

The Token is right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After doing this, you are rewarded a Token. Collecting them is pivotal in Roblox The Classic event since you can exchange them for specific rewards.

