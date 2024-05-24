A crowd of Roblox characters stand and wave
Image via Roblox Corporation
Category:
Roblox

How to complete The Wardrobe Secret quest in Roblox The Classic

A piece of cake.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 24, 2024 06:54 am

With the new Roblox The Classic event, players may take part in unique quests that earn them specific rewards, like Tix and Tokens. One is The Wardrobe Secret, though, the game doesn’t tell us much about how to complete it.

Upon logging into Roblox, players can jump into The Classic. It’s an event that takes you into 15 user-created experiences, mostly built similarly to the classic modes from the past. Roblox The Classic also has a few quests to complete, including The Wardrobe Secret.

How to complete The Wardrobe Secret in Roblox

The Wardrobe Secret is arguably the easiest quest to complete in The Classic event. Upon launching the event, you are teleported to a floating island. Once there, head right from your spawn location and find the odd tower with a staircase leading up to it. It’s right next to the glass building, by the edge of the map.

Character in The Classic event in Roblox.
Head toward this tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way to the top of the tower, open chat, and write “rainbow.” After sending the message, a rainbow-like bridge towards a nearby floating building on a cloud will appear. Follow the bridge toward to building, and find a hidden entrance by walking on the golden surface.

Character in The Classic event in Roblox.
Go rainbow go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will find a ladder that leads into a room below, where you’ll find a hidden wardrobe. Now, all you need to do is interact with the Token in the wardrobe, and you have completed the Wardrobe Secret quest. 

Character in The Classic event in Roblox.
The Token is right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After doing this, you are rewarded a Token. Collecting them is pivotal in Roblox The Classic event since you can exchange them for specific rewards

How to complete the Bloxxer Secret quest in Roblox The Classic
Roblox classic art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to complete the Bloxxer Secret quest in Roblox The Classic
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 24, 2024
All rewards in Roblox The Classic and how to get them
Roblox The Classic event logo.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
All rewards in Roblox The Classic and how to get them
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 24, 2024
Card RNG Codes (May 2024)
Card RNG players in a card battle
Category: Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Card RNG Codes (May 2024)
Sharmila Ganguly and others Sharmila Ganguly and others May 24, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.