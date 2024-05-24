All rewards in Roblox The Classic and how to get them

Roblox The Classic event is live until May 28, offering some sweet rewards. But as with any event in the game, you need to complete tasks before you can obtain these items. Luckily, they’re mostly a piece of cake.

In Roblox The Classic, the developers created portals to user-created experiences. There are 15 challenges available in these modes, with most rewarding you with a currency needed to exchange for the rewards. Here’s everything you need to know.

All Roblox The Classic rewards and how to get them

You can acquire the rewards in this event by spending three currencies available in Roblox, most of which are available by completing the challenges in the event. We divided them into three sections based on the currencies by which they are obtainable.

Cosmetics are waiting for you. Image via Roblox Corporation

All Tokens rewards in Roblox The Classic

First off, let’s begin with Tokens. You can get these by completing quests in the event. You will claim five Tokens for doing each The Classic Experience and up to 10 for finishing the quests. So, you should be able to obtain them quickly. You only need 36 to claim all the exclusive cosmetics. Here’s the list of them.

Reward Token cost Agonizingly Happy Bucket

10 Tokens Ancient Deity Shawl

5 Tokens Empyrean Reign of Awesomeness

6 Tokens Kleos Erebus

15 Tokens

All Tix rewards in Roblox The Classic

Similarly, you can earn another currency called Tix in two ways. The easier is to complete The Classic Hub quests, but you can also look for them hidden around The Classic Experiences. Contrary to Tokens, you need 74 Tix to get the rewards. That still shouldn’t take a lot of your time.

Event Hub Item Tix cost Drink Coin Four Tix Mom’s Dog 32 Tix Rocket Launcher Six Tix Superball 12 Tix Timebomb 20 Tix

All Robux rewards in Roblox The Classic

Last but not least, we have Robux, a traditional currency in the game. Like Tix and Tokens, you can use it to purchase cosmetics in Roblox The Classic event. Contrary to previous rewards, Robux ones work a bit differently.

Players can spend 99 Robux on a new, unique cosmetic every day. So, in case you don’t want to spend too much money on the currency, it’s best to keep an eye on the daily rotation and see if something catches your attention.

On top of that, you can also buy The Bling Track for 600 Robux. This also gives you the option to acquire golden variants of the Tokens rewards. There are also two Robux Bundles, but each costs a jaw-dropping 19,000 Robux. They’re named Treasure Finder Bundle and Timeless Valkyrie Bundle. Each comes with The Bling Track and a set of golden cosmetics.

