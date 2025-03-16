Chained Mega Token Guide in The Hunt Mega Edition – 2 Player Obby

After you collect the first three Mega Tokens, it's time to grab the Chained Mega Token.

By now, you have probably already collected the first three Mega Tokens in the Hunt: Mega Edition tournament on the Roblox platform. Now, you are ready for your next challenge, this time in Chained, so buckle up and dive into our voyage through the Chained Mega Token Guide in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

How to Get Mega Token in Chained The Hunt Mega Edition

As you already know, Chain is the fourth Mega Token game, but before you go on your mega ques,t you must first get the Brick Zone Badge from The Hunt: Mega Edition Lobby. This automatically means that you have previously collected three Mega Tokens from previous games: SpongeBob Tower Defense, Untitled Tag Game, and Pressure. If not, use the links provided and go hunting before it’s too late.

Mega Token in Chained, Part One

First, beat the Normal Token in this game to use the Teleport and go to Checkpoint 31. This task is quite easy, so no drama here.

Warning: If you are paired with someone after the teleportation to the Event Map, you will not be able to enter the Blue Light. So, ensure to separate before teleporting and enter alone.

Mega Token in Chained, Part Two

Go straight and watch for the giant boulder landing on the red X. Go past it and jump over pits and obstacles, until you come to the section that looks like a dead end.

For this part, one player must stay as far forward as possible and the other must backtrack to the blue floor switch. Now, both of the two players must go back and press their floor switch at the same time, and the chasm will be filled with pillars you can walk over.

Jump across the bars together and enter the room with two markers, red and blue. On their sides, there will be platforms with red and blue switches, press them at the same time, bring down the wall, and continue forward. Climb up using the stairs of your coloration.

Jump across narrow ledges and let the blue player stand on the floor switch while the red solves the wall puzzle with red switches. Do not worry if you make a mistake; you can do it correctly on the second or third try.

The green-lit bars on the left show the chance of both of you getting killed, so be careful at all times.

When your co-player enters the room with wall switches, he presses four new buttons on the first 3 attempts. You need three clicked blue buttons to unlock the road in the adjacent corridor.

Mega Token in Chained, Part Three

Once you solve the puzzle, stand on the floating platform. It will guide you to the next obstacle over a sea of molten lava.

At some point, a giant boulder will repeatedly fall on your path, so make sure to jump from the platform to the rock formation to the right before it hits, and return to the platform swiftly after it passes down to the lava. Or, you can simply try to dodge it on the platform, but the platform will heavily tilt, so be warned. When the platform arrives at the destination point, jump over collapsing bridges and go into the huge cave packed with palm trees.

Climb to the place marked on our screenshot and switch on the ladders. The other player will pull the lever on top of the cave plateau, and the second lever is located behind the giant formation with glowing “eyes”.

Let’s tackle those pesky levers, shall we?

The third lever is also behind the “head” across the cave, and the fourth lever is well hidden on the edge near the cave entrance.

Here it is, the most deceiving lever in this room.

Mega Token in Chained, Part Four

Then, go behind the waterfall (as always), and the vault door will open once you pull all four levers.

Go behind the Voult Door, and activate all the switches in front of you.

Now it’s getting interesting. Look out for obstacles, mainly rolling boulders and circular cutters. Pass the two doors and walk down to the floating platform with two ground markers and stars. Jump across the collapsing bars one at a time and stand on red and blue markers without being hit by the spinning blade.

Jump on the two small floating platforms, red and blue, and let them take you. Jump over spinning bars, and land on the other side, where two markers and stars await.

You will be chained together again, and walk to the sign “DO NOT ENTER”. Jump over it, avoid falling boulders, and jump over the lava via small platforms.

You will enter a cave, and a boulder will chase you down the corridor. Both players must move and jump in sync quickly to escape it.

Once free, you will get the Chained Mega Token in the Hunt: Mega Edition tournament. Congrats!

Now that you have conquered the Chained Mega Token Guide in The Hunt: Mega Edition, you can explore the game even further by using our Chained codes. See you again in our next Mega Token guide.

