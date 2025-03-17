Welcome to the machine, Mega Hunters! Today, we’re discussing the Clip It game and how to complete it as fast as possible during The Hunt: Mega Edition.

Clip It is the sixth game with the mission to collect the Mega Token. Let’s see how to get Clip It Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition.

How to Get Mega Token in Clip It The Hunt: Mega Edition

To get the Mega Token in Clip It, you must collect all five Golden Cameras. You can achieve this quest by solving riddles and wearing properly equipped avatar items at exact locations.

Do not be alarmed; finding the Mega Token in Clip It is easy compared to other games included in this year’s The Hunt: Mega Edition, such as Pressure, Untitled Tag Game, and Hell’s Kitchen. So, click on the Event icon and press Continue.

Clip It Riddle 1

“Balance the crimson dome of enormity upon your shoulders. Journey to where machines of the past stand silent, their purpose long forgotten.”

The location answer is easy, and you can click on the Plus icon and go to the Abandoned Factory. Then, go to your Outfit section and equip the Biggerhead item created by Roblox. Once you put it on your head, look around until you find a Golden Camera located on the floor behind palettes of factory boxes.

Clip It Riddle 2

“Crown yourself with dairy delight, a golden tangle of flavor. Seek the place where circular feasts are crafted, where dough meets sauce and cheese.”

Obviously, you have to visit the Pizza Shop. Press the Plus icon and go there, but before you enter, go to the Outfit section and put on the Cheese Hat. Select the Cheese Hat made by Roblox and pick up the camera from the floor, between the pizza ovens and the table.

Clip It Riddle 3

“Let the verdant orb of sight rest atop your crown. Venture where twisted trees reach for the moonlight and shadows play tricks on weary travelers.”

Now it’s time to equip Emerald Eye or Pink Eye. You can check them out in unavailable items and take the one created by Roblox. When you put it on your head, go to the Spooky Forest and take the Golden Camera located as in the picture below.

Clip It Riddle 4

“Balance the curious burden of extra companions upon your shoulders. Find where stories unfold on the silver screen, where dreams come alive in the darkness.”

Press the Continue button, and like before, put on the HeadRow item created by Roblox. You can check the unavailable items again. Once equipped, go to the Movie Theatre Entrance and take the Golden Camera located in the hallway behind the popcorn and soda vendor.

Clip It Riddle 5

“Let your head bear the vessel of tranquil brews. Seek the garden of serenity, where stones and sand form patterns of peaceful contemplation.”

Again, this is not a hard riddle, and you must go to the Zen Garden. However, first, you must go to your Outfit section, locate the Teakettle Hat made by Roblox, and put it on. The Golden Camera is not far away, as shown in the picture below.

Congratulations, now you know how to get Clip It Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition. If you are falling behind, check out our ultimate guide on how to get all Mega Tokens in The Hunt: Mega Edition and try to catch up.

