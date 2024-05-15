Roblox The Classic event: Release date, new content, and more

Ever find yourself wishing for old Roblox to come back? Well, your wishes will turn into reality with a trip down memory lane in upcoming Roblox event The Classic, which is set to feature new content and more upon release.

Recommended Videos

We often remember the good times more vividly, and this applies to Roblox as much as anything else. It’s easy to romanticize the “simpler” times of OG Roblox, where blocky graphics and basic mechanics were the norm. I fondly recall the passion of early map creators and the more chill environment in the game, so I look forward to The Classic Roblox event, which should bring back some of that nostalgia.

When will Roblox’s The Classic event start?

Time to go back to the good old days. Image via Roblox

The official release date for Roblox’s The Classic event is May 23. While the exact hour of the release is unknown, I expect it to go live around 1pm CT based on past events.

Depending on how many players turn up for the event, Roblox’s servers might go down as the patch goes live. If that’s the case, you can wait out server-related errors, which should only delay you from jumping into new content for a few hours.

All the new content in Roblox The Classic event

Tell us more Roblox Corporation. Image via Spooky Scary Games

Details about the event are still under wraps, but leaks and hints suggest it will revolve around classic Roblox experiences. When it comes to speculation, there are two camps. While the event could give a touch of classic Roblox to existing popular game modes, it could also do the opposite and bring back OG game modes to the modern age.

Like previous events, The Classic event in Roblox is expected to offer exclusive in-game rewards. By engaging in classic-themed experiences within the event, you could earn unique cosmetics, items, or even in-game currency.

For all the latest details regarding The Classic event in Roblox, you can follow here or the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) profile.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more