A crowd of Roblox characters stand and wave
Image via Roblox
Category:
Roblox

Roblox The Classic event: Release date, new content, and more

Roblox gets a time machine and we go back to the land of the classic.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 14, 2024 08:13 pm

Ever find yourself wishing for old Roblox to come back? Well, your wishes will turn into reality with a trip down memory lane in upcoming Roblox event The Classic, which is set to feature new content and more upon release.

We often remember the good times more vividly, and this applies to Roblox as much as anything else. It’s easy to romanticize the “simpler” times of OG Roblox, where blocky graphics and basic mechanics were the norm. I fondly recall the passion of early map creators and the more chill environment in the game, so I look forward to The Classic Roblox event, which should bring back some of that nostalgia.

When will Roblox’s The Classic event start?

A screenshot of Roblox characters
Time to go back to the good old days. Image via Roblox

The official release date for Roblox’s The Classic event is May 23. While the exact hour of the release is unknown, I expect it to go live around 1pm CT based on past events.

Depending on how many players turn up for the event, Roblox’s servers might go down as the patch goes live. If that’s the case, you can wait out server-related errors, which should only delay you from jumping into new content for a few hours.

All the new content in Roblox The Classic event

Roblox Blair Promo Image
Tell us more Roblox Corporation. Image via Spooky Scary Games

Details about the event are still under wraps, but leaks and hints suggest it will revolve around classic Roblox experiences. When it comes to speculation, there are two camps. While the event could give a touch of classic Roblox to existing popular game modes, it could also do the opposite and bring back OG game modes to the modern age.

Like previous events, The Classic event in Roblox is expected to offer exclusive in-game rewards. By engaging in classic-themed experiences within the event, you could earn unique cosmetics, items, or even in-game currency.

For all the latest details regarding The Classic event in Roblox, you can follow here or the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) profile.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.