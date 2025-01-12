How to catch a Golden Sea Pearl in Fisch

The Golden Sea Pearl is the rarest one you can get in Fisch. Its rarity makes it highly sought after by players, thanks to a certain rod that you need it for. However, obtaining one is no simple task—it requires patience, the right location, and a little bit of luck.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how you can catch a Golden Sea Perl in Fisch.

What is the Golden Sea Pearl in Fisch?

The Golden Sea Pearl is classified as an Exotic fish item, though it isn’t technically “caught” with your fishing rod. Instead, it’s a rare reward for catching Clams that are found exclusively at Roslit Bay. However, your odds of finding one are slim, with an estimated chance of 1 in 650 for each Clam caught.

If you’re lucky enough to land one, the Golden Sea Pearl grants 600 XP and has a base value of 8750C$ per kilogram. Given that most Golden Sea Pearls weigh around 0.2kg, the typical payout is closer to 1750C$, though heavier pearls can fetch higher prices.

Where to find Clams

The only area in Fisch for Clam fishing! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clams, the source of all pearls in Fisch, can only be found at the back of Roslit Bay, near coordinates -2000, 130, 580. To locate this area, sail around the back of the island and look out for a small patch of sand. The entire area here is suitable for Clam fishing!

You don’t need to be on the sand to catch Clams. Feel free to fish from your boat nearby or the edge of Roslit Bay if you want. Having a Fish Radar can make finding Clams much easier by showing the exact spawn area they are available from.

Fishing for Clams

Catching a Deep Pearl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best bait for catching Clams is Seaweed, and while you can fish at any time of day or during any season, foggy weather improves your chances. Once you’ve hooked a Clam, your character will automatically harvest the pearl inside its shell.

Interestingly, Clams can appear with mutations, but their pearls will not be affected by them. Using the Rod of the Depths—which has the Ghost (Passive) ability—prevents pearls from being rewarded entirely.

Crafting with the Golden Sea Pearl

Aside from its value as a collectible, the Golden Sea Pearl is also a vital crafting material. You’ll need two of them to create the Rod of the Eternal King, one of Fisch’s best craftable rods.

Item Required Level Materials Needed Cost Rod of the Eternal King Level 650 Golden Sea Pearl ×2, Inferno Wood ×3, Lunar Thread ×1 250,000C$

Crafting this rod requires a trip to the Ancient Archives, located deep within the Ancient Isle. While the materials may take time to gather, the rod’s unmatched abilities make it worth the effort.

Types of Pearls in Fisch

Pearls, pearls everywhere! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When harvesting a Clam, you’ll receive one pearl at random. Though the Golden Sea Pearl is the rarest of them all, there are others that you may find.

Pearl Types Rarity Pearl Common Gilded Pearl Unusual Rose Pearl Unusual Mauve Pearl Rare Deep Pearl Legendary Aurora Pearl Mythical Golden Sea Pearl Exotic

Catching a Golden Sea Pearl is no small feat, but if you spend some time at Roslit Bay, use Seaweed bait in foggy weather, and don’t forget to bring your Fish Radar, you’ll have an easier hunt. Once you’ve got yourself a few Golden Sea Pearls, enjoy going after bigger fish—such as the Isonade.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy