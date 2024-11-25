Arcane Seas codes [PRE ALPHA]

Updated Nov. 25, 2024: Added new codes!

In this world, nothing is certain besides death, taxes, and One Piece-inspired Roblox games. This one stands out from other copycats by leaning into supernatural aspects, featuring new magical abilities, extended skill sets, and engaging combat mechanics. Choose your faction and win battles with the help of Arcane Seas codes!

GROUP —Redeem for 10k Cashwaw (must join Business Inc Roblox group and like the game) (New)

—Redeem for 10k Cashwaw (must join Business Inc Roblox group and like the game) ARCANESEAS —Redeem for a Daily Spin (New)

—Redeem for a Daily Spin PREALPHA —Redeem for x2 Mastery (30 minutes) (New)

—Redeem for x2 Mastery (30 minutes) RELEASE—Redeem for 3 Magic Spins (New)

There are currently no expired Arcane Seas codes.

Follow these steps to redeem Arcane Seas codes in less than a minute:

The arrows will point the way. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your codes go here. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Arcane Seas on Roblox. Click the Menu button (1) next to the health bar. Click the Codes button (2) on the menu wheel. Click Claim (3) to redeem the code.

Arcane Seas Trello board

Are you envious of high-level players and wondering how they managed to progress so quickly? We’ll let you in on their secret: they’ve been frequenting the Arcane Seas Trello board. This is where you’ll find NPC and quest locations, race and item stats, and other information pertaining to the game. Browse through the board’s contents to learn everything there is to know about Arcane Seas!

