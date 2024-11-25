Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Arcane Seas promo image
Image via Business Inc
Category:
Roblox

Arcane Seas codes [PRE ALPHA]

Become a notorious Pirate or a devoted Marine and bring the most powerful bosses to heel with the help of Arcane Seas codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 05:39 pm

Updated Nov. 25, 2024: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

In this world, nothing is certain besides death, taxes, and One Piece-inspired Roblox games. This one stands out from other copycats by leaning into supernatural aspects, featuring new magical abilities, extended skill sets, and engaging combat mechanics. Choose your faction and win battles with the help of Arcane Seas codes!

All Arcane Seas codes list

Arcane Seas codes (Active)

  • GROUP—Redeem for 10k Cashwaw (must join Business Inc Roblox group and like the game) (New)
  • ARCANESEAS—Redeem for a Daily Spin (New)
  • PREALPHA—Redeem for x2 Mastery (30 minutes) (New)
  • RELEASE—Redeem for 3 Magic Spins (New)

Arcane Seas codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Arcane Seas codes.

How to redeem codes in Arcane Seas

Follow these steps to redeem Arcane Seas codes in less than a minute:

  • Arcane Seas Menu and Codes buttons
    The arrows will point the way. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Arcane Seas code redemption screen
    Your codes go here. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Arcane Seas on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button (1) next to the health bar.
  3. Click the Codes button (2) on the menu wheel.
  4. Click Claim (3) to redeem the code.

Arcane Seas Trello board

Are you envious of high-level players and wondering how they managed to progress so quickly? We’ll let you in on their secret: they’ve been frequenting the Arcane Seas Trello board. This is where you’ll find NPC and quest locations, race and item stats, and other information pertaining to the game. Browse through the board’s contents to learn everything there is to know about Arcane Seas!

Collect free rewards in a similar One Piece-based game by visiting our Fruit Seas codes guide! For other popular experiences, scroll through our carefully curated Roblox codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.