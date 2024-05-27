Fruit Seas codes (May 2024)

Updated May 27, 2024: We added the latest codes!

Fruit Seas is a game that lets you choose and shape your destiny. Pick the path of a fierce pirate on the bounty hunt or become an honorable marine trying to stop the bad guys. No matter which side you prefer, this experience is brimming with challenges and adventure.

Picking up Fruit Seas codes makes the gameplay even more fun because they let you progress faster. Take a shortcut and skip the tedious, grindy parts of the game. With free Boosts, Stats Resets, and even Race Rerolls, you will breeze from an island to an island in a heartbeat. And, if you want to get more rewards in another One-Piece-inspired game, dive into our article with King Legacy codes as well.

All Fruit Seas codes list

Fruit Seas codes (Working)

BUGFIXES —Redeem for x2 Drops for 15 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Drops for 15 minutes SHUTDOWN —Redeem for x2 Mastery for 15 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Mastery for 15 minutes UPDATETIME —Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes

—Redeem for x2 EXP for 30 minutes ITSFINALLYHERE —Redeem for x2 Beli for 20 minutes

—Redeem for x2 Beli for 20 minutes FRESHSTART —Redeem for a Stats Reset

—Redeem for a Stats Reset LUCKYRACE?—Redeem for a Race Reroll

How to redeem codes in Fruit Seas

To redeem codes for Fruit Seas, follow the guide below:

Click here to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run Fruit Seas in Roblox. Click the three-stripe icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen Click the cogwheel icon when it pops up. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

How to get more Fruit Seas codes

The developer releases new codes on their X account (@LegendOfKio) and Fruit Seas Discord server. These are great sources if you want to get information about updates, but hunting for codes can get a bit tedious. If you’re interested in the easier method of obtaining all the Fruit Seas codes in one convenient place, bookmark this page and visit it occasionally.

Why are my Fruit Seas codes not working?

It’s quite possible to get an Invalid! error message while redeeming a Fruit Seas code from the list of active codes. This may happen when a typo slips in. Keep in mind that Roblox codes are case-sensitive and have to look exactly the same as on our list to work.

If your code is typo-free but still won’t give you the rewards, it has likely expired in the meantime. Contact us, and we’ll update our list right away.

Other ways to get free rewards in Fruit Seas

Aside from redeeming Fruit Seas codes, you can get more rewards and EXP by engaging in battle and completing quests. A daily rewards system is also available, offering increasingly better rewards, such as Beli and boosts. When you get tired of fighting, visit the AFK Zone in the main menu to continue earning Beli passively.

What is Fruit Seas?

Fruit Seas is a popular One-Piece-inspired Roblox RPG. Create and customize your character, then pick a side between pirates and marines. Collect Demon Fruit to unlock cool powers and roll for your favorite race. Battle bandits and other enemies, complete quests, purchase ships, and try to become the strongest seafarer. The whole world of adventure awaits.

Before you leave, check out our list of Z Piece codes to learn how to claim free rewards in an equally fun game. Continue your adventure by exploring the rest of our Roblox Codes section in search of more hidden treasures.

