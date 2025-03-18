Anime Vanguards’ latest update brings in a powerful vanguard unit here to take care of those pesky ants and help you clear your raids.

If you’re an anime nerd like me, you’d know about the hit Solo Levelling show where Sung Jin-woo gets a second chance at life at the Double Dungeon and becomes one of the greatest hunters that the world has ever seen. He fights magical beasts, gradually making them part of his army, starting with Igris, the Crimson Knight. Both characters join the force in Roblox’s Anime Vanguards as one unit, and it’s bad news for your foes.

How to get Song Jinwu and Igros in Anime Vanguards, explained

Start pulling whenhe appears on the banner! Screenshot by Dot Esports Unmatched Aura! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Song Jinwu and Igros unit in Anime Vanguards, you must have the mythic version of Song Jinwu by pulling him on the Limited Banner. Make your way to the Summon area and spend your precious gems on the limited banner when the character is available. If you run out of diamonds, you can complete challenges and raids to get them or just use the game’s codes.

The hunter is a mythic unit, so there is a small chance to get him using the banners, so keep trying your luck. If your luck is terrible, you have a mythic pity at 250 pulls and a 1/3 chance of getting Song Jinwu among other featured mythic units. Once you manage to get him, you’ll need to evolve him to make him a Monarch.

To do that, you need 12 Shadow Traces and a few different types of Essence stones, such as 30 Green ones, 10 Yellow ones, 12 Pink and one Rainbow. Essence stones are fairly easy to get through raids, and you can use the crafting station to break down high-rarity ones to the lower ones, but you might find it hard to get enough Shadow Traces.

Go to Legend Stages and choose the Double Dungeon. Now, you can choose Act Two, the Tossing Titan here, which has a 100 percent chance of dropping Shadow Traces each time to complete the stage successfully. Now, evolve your Song Jinwu.

You can use this unit to get the Song Jinwu and Igros character and evolve him again for the last time using 50,000 gold and one Elixir of Life. To get the item, you need to have a secret item called Red Key, which can only be obtained by playing the Ant Island Raid in the dungeon, which is very difficult to defeat. Each time you defeat it, you have a 10 percent chance of getting the item. You also earn the Monarch Tokens with your late-game raid, and if you reach 1000 tokens, you can simply talk with the Song Jinwu NPC and open his Dungeon shop to purchase the item.

You can also purchase the Red Key. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Ant Island is unforgiving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Key evolves into the Elixir of Life but you do have to complete a few challenges for that to happen. The first is that you sacrifice 30 mythic units or above for the key, permanently deleting your mythic tier characters. We recommend that you get rid of the lower non-meta mythic characters. After that, the second quest needs you to summon 5,000 shadows with Song Jinwu’s arise ability, which you can use by enabling the ability on the character during your battles.

For the third quest, you need to sacrifice your Evolved Igros, and you can do that by evolving your Igros unit and then sacrificing them to itlly get the Elixir of Life item. Now, use this item to evolve the character to Song Jinwu and Igros, and they’ll be ready to shake up the battlefield.

The unit is overwhelmingly powerful and can easily help you clear the hardest dungeons, making the grind worth it to add this powerful hero to your roster.

