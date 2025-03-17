How to complete the Lucky Quest Event and find Leprechauns in Fisch

St. Patrick’s Day has arrived in Fisch, bringing plenty of rewards for players for helping the Clover McRich NPC get his Leprechaun brothers back.

Roblox’s Fisch frequently comes out with limited-time quests. This time, a new visitor near Moosewood Island tasks you with finding five fish by the Clover McRich NPC to get free rewards. Each fish is different in color and represents a particular Leprechaun brother, cursed to become a fish.

Where to find Leprechauns in Fisch Lucky Quest Event

Find the rainbow and fish under it! Screenshot by Dot Esports Get all the Leprechaun brothers back! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Leprechauns in the Fisch Lucky event, keep a close eye on your in-game announcements until you spot the Lucky Event is active notification. Once the event starts, find a spot in the ocean with a rainbow and a Leprechaun hat symbol. Each area has only one Leprechaun fish, which despawns after a place catches it.

You can fish there to get the Leprechaun fish, which has a hat on its head. The color of the hat shows which brother you can return the Clover McRich NPC to get the reward. The Lucky Event happens every 10 minutes or so. It’s very easy to find the place, but it occurs randomly in the water, so take out your boat and search near your islands or wait for other players to discover the place for fishing.

I found two spawns near the front of Moosewood docks and the left side of the island. Other players have reported spawns near Snowcap Island, Ancient Isles, and Mushgrove Swamp. Each time you reach the rainbow spot in the water, make sure it’s raining by using the Tempest Totem, which you can purchase at Terrapin Island for C$ 2,000 each. These Leprechaun fish prefer the rainy weather alongside the Spring season, so having both active during fishing will drastically increase your odds of catching the fish.

They also like the Lucky bait, which is only obtainable through the event rewards, and the Lucky chests, which spawn with the existing Sunken Chests. If you don’t have these baits, you can also use high-luck baits such as Weird Algae and others to help hook these limited-time fishes quickly. Each fish also has its own negative progress speed penalties, so you can use the Blessed Song enchant or any high resilience bait to make it easier to catch these fish.

All Lucky Quest Event rewards in Fisch, listed

Drop the fish into the cauldron to get rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After catching each Leprechaun fish, return to the Clover McRich NPC on Moosewood and drop the fish in the cauldron to revive the brother. Once the Leprechaun is back, it’ll stand behind the NPC, and you can interact with the main NPC in a green suit to get your reward. You can then continue the process until you have all five brothers.

The names and colors for the five Leprechaun fish are Rowdy McCharm (Red), Blarney McBreeze (Blue), Sunny O’Coin (Yellow), Plumrick O’Luck (Purple), and O’Mango Goldgrin (Orange). You can submit these fish in any order, and your rewards will remain the same.

Here is a complete table showing all the rewards you would get after putting the fish into the cauldron:

Leprechaun Fish number Rewards 1 10 Lucky bait 2 Clover bobber 3 20 Lucky bait 4 Lucky Savior title 5 Shamrock fishing rod

The Lucky baits help catch the Leprechaun fish faster, and their high luck stats make it excellent for them to catch secret fish. Apart from the bobber and the title, the Shamrock fishing rod has a decent luck stat for a free rod at 150 percent. It lacks in other departments, so you’ll need to run a powerful enchant to compensate for its weaknesses.

