All eggs and how to get them in Fisch

Fisch’s newest mini-update brought multiple eggs to the game—and they come with some great rewards.

Roblox’s Fisch has skin crates that allow players to get skins for the fishing rods and make them stand out. But the eggs have unique rewards such as the fastest boat, submarine, good baits, and even legendary crates, offering you some of the best skins in the game.

All Fisch eggs and how to get them

Better odds at a price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five types of eggs that you can get in Fisch and four of them can be obtained by catching exotic fish. Here is a table showing all the fish that can allow you to get these eggs.

Egg Type How to get them Kraken Eggs Five percent chance to get an egg after catching a Kraken in Atlantis. Megalodon Eggs Five percent chance to get an egg after catching a Megalodon in the Shark Hunt event, which spawns near the Ancient Isles location. Orca Eggs Five percent chance to get an egg after catching an Orca in the migration event, which spawns behind Moosewood. It happens after each hour in the game. Whale Eggs Five percent chance to get an egg after catching the Blue Whale in the migration event, which spawns around Sunstone or any other island.

Some of these eggs are more challenging to get because fish like Megalodon and Kraken have high resilience and you can only spawn one at a time. It is always better to go for Orcas or Whales to get these eggs more as they spawn in five and two in numbers respectively. If you compare that to the Megladon or Kraken, which only spawn one at a time, it gives you better odds of getting the eggs in your inventory with each catch.

All these eggs give you free rewards where you can get C$ 500 to 1,000 the majority of the time. Other rewards include five Truffle Worm bait, a cosmetic skin case, King of the Kraken Boat, and The Blubbernaut Boat, the fastest submarine in the game. The last two rewards have an incredibly low chance of 0.04 and 0.01, so you will need to keep opening the eggs to get these rewards.

Paid Faberge Eggs and their rewards explained

The Egg Salesman will give you a good deal for the Faberge eggs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to grind for the free eggs, you can get the Faberge Eggs. These are strictly behind Robux and you can’t get them by catching any fish. You can purchase them from the Egg Salesman on different islands, who wears a bright white suit. You can buy one Faberge Egg for 99 Robux or spend 799 and purchase 10 to get a 20 percent discount.

As they are behind the paywall, the rewards also get significantly better. You can get somewhere from C$ 2,500 to 50,000 and even the five Golden Tentacle bait, which is amazing luck stats to help you catch more rare fish. You also get a Legendary cosmetic case, which has multiple skins with amazing odds compared to the regular cosmetic case. Lastly, the fastest boat, King of the Kraken Boat, and the fastest submarine, The Blubbernaut Boat, can also be obtained through an egg at slightly better odds.

