How to get RIVALS Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

The fifth Hunt Mega Token is hidden in Roblox Rivals. If you already have the previous tokens, this is your next stop. Sharpen your senses, adjust your sensitivity, and prepare for a couple of rounds of FPS mayhem. Here’s how to get RIVALS Megat Token in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition.

RIVALS Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt guide

Mega Token requirements

This chicken means business. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need before you attempt to get the RIVALS Mega Token:

Have the four previous Mega Tokens

Have the RIVALS Badge

The RIVALS Badge is pretty easy to get. If this is your first time playing, simply complete the tutorial and move to the lobby. From the Lobby, look for a giant screen with the words “The Hunt” on it. Interact with the screen, and a humanoid chicken will pop out. Talk to the suspicious chicken, and it will instruct you to get the regular Hunt badge first. This is super easy.

Just get five kills and you’re good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just play one one-vs-one game and get five kills in a two-vs-two game. Talk to the chicken again, and you’ll get your regular RIVALS Badge. If you talk to the chicken again, it won’t mention anything else about the Mega Token, but you’ll now have the means of getting it.

Shooting Range

The targets are shaped more like an “X” than a “+”. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the regular RIVALS Badge, enter the shooting range. The shooting range is filled with targets scattered all over the place. If you look closely, you may notice that some targets are tilted a bit to the side (normal targets look like a plus “+” sign, and the tilted ones look like an “X”). Your job is to shoot all the targets that are tilted. Go around the arena and destroy any target you spot. If there are other players around, and there probably will be, they can also destroy your targets and still count towards your progress. Don’t forget to climb the railing, use the bounce pad, and check the targets high in the air.

Tip: While looking for the tilted targets, try to complete some beginner tasks. These will give you keys that you can use to buy new weapons. These can come in handy during the last step.

A secret room will pop when all the tilted targets are destroyed. Screenshot by Dot Esports All you need to do is enter and take a good look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have destroyed all the tilted targets, look for an opening in one of the walls with a blue force beam. This is where you need to enter to start working towards your Mega Token. You can go through this force field and look around, but you don’t really need to interact with anything. Simply walk inside, take a good look, and exit the Shooting Range.

Collect 15 Scrolls

The Chicken is impressed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you exit the shooting range (after entering the secret zone behind the blue field), talk to the Suspicious Chicken. He will congratulate you on finding his secret lair and give you a new task for your Mega Token.

Even though the next task will have question marks, you need to collect 15 scrolls. You can collect a from fallen opponent players in three-vs-three matches. Feel free to use any weapon for this. We also suggest you pick a smaller map because, even if you manage to get a kill (or an assisted kill) on another player, you still need to walk over to their body and collect the scroll, and this can get annoying if you’re on a huge map.

When you down an enemy, don’t forget to collect the Scroll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collecting 15 Scrolls shouldn’t take you longer than 3 – 5 matches. Once you have 15, go back and talk to the Suspicious Chicken again, and get ready for the last part.

Beating the Bot

The Suspicious Chicken will ask if you are on Nosniy Inc. or Sensei & Co. Pick whichever side you want (we picked Nosniy Inc.). You will be teleported into a circular arena with a very powerful turret Bot in the middle. Obviously, your goal is to destroy the Bot before it destroys you. This can be a bit tricky if you don’t know what you’re doing.

For your loadout, pick the Assault Rifle as your main weapon and the Revolver (if you’ve unlocked it) as your secondary. Choose any melee weapon you want and select the Medpack as your fourth item.

The Bot is tough but predictable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Essentially, you need something that can fire semi-rapidly but not too powerful, and here’s why: The Bot has a reflective shield that fires bullets back at you. Stop firing at it immediately whenever you see the Bot get a bling-like shine. If you use a Sniper rifle and hit the Bot when it has its shield on, you’ll lose a third of your health from a reflected shot. Other than this, the Bot also has a sniper rifle, flashbang grenades, Molotov cocktails, and an assault rifle.

To beat the Bot, circle around it while using the pillars as cover. Whenever you get out of cover, try to hit the Bot a couple of times before it uses its shield. If the Bot is using the sniper rifle, you’ll get a clear trajectory of the shot and even a sign queue when it’s about to fire. Make sure you are in cover when the Bot fires the sniper because it can hurt a lot. If you get hurt, use your Medpack. You will likely run out of bullets for the Revolver, after which you should switch to your Assault Rifle. Fire the Assault Rifle in small bursts so you don’t take too much damage from the reflective shield.

Congrats! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though it can seem daunting at first, once you learn the turret’s pattern and how to dodge its attacks properly, it’s only a matter of time before you beat it. Once you beat it, talk to the Suspicious Chicken again in the main lobby, and you’ll receive your Mega Token. Congrats.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun collecting all other Mega Tokens. If you haven’t already, check out our The Hunt: Mega Edition codes for some cool freebies.

