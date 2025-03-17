Verse Piece Fruit tier list

Roblox‘s Verse Piece is heavily inspired by the One Piece anime world, so the importance of Fruits is second to none—but which Fruit should you consume?

Recommended Videos

There are eight Fruits you can obtain in Verse Piece through the Random Fruit sellers at the starter island and Middle Village (an island located at the center of the map). Your chances of getting a Fruit through the NPC seller depend on its rarity—Common (67.25 percent drop chance), Rare (25 percent drop chance), Epic (4.25 percent drop chance), and Legendary (1.25 percent drop chance).

Like the katana and Spec, your Fruit also provides moves you can use during combat, which are important in determining your total damage. With that in mind, here’s our tier list ranking all the Fruits from best to worst in Roblox‘s Verse Piece.

Verse Piece Fruits tier list

Light Fruits make your grind significantly easier. Image via Verse Piece on Roblox

Unsurprisingly, the Legendary Fruits are the best in Verse Piece because of the exceptional farming skills (large AoE), movement abilities, and massive damage output they provide. There’s also an unknown “Secret Fruit” in the game with a negligible drop chance; however, it appears the devs have yet to add it.

Tier Fruits S Shiny Light (Dark), Light A Shiny Flame (Cyan), Flame B Dark, Quake C Bomb D Invisible

Best Fruits in Verse Piece: S and A-tier

Fruit Why it’s one of the best Moves Shiny Light (Dark) While the Fruit’s name sounds like an oxymoron, it’s the perfect Fruit to farm your quests thanks to its amazing AoE moves. The Fruit offers a new primary attack (left-click on PC) that automatically closes the gap between you and your enemies, and hits with precision. On top of this, just like the Pika Pika no Mi from One Piece, you can travel at the speed of light with either of the Light Fruits, making them the best choice for moving across islands in Verse Piece. Z – Performs a slash in a large circular AoE around you for 4,701 damage.



X – Slices the area before you repeatedly for 5,373 damage.



C – Massive AoE damage for 6,716 damage.



F – Lets you fly across the map at high speed. Light Offers the same advantages as its Dark version. Aside from the effects, there’s a negligible difference between the two Fruits. However, despite both the Light Fruits having the same Legendary drop chance, Light Fruit is more often than not easier to obtain. The same moves, with identical damage, as Shiny Light (Dark) Fruit—but the moves’ effect is yellow colored just like the Light Fruit. Shiny Flame (Cyan) Like the Light and Shiny Light (Dark) Fruit, Shiny Flame (Cyan) is a Legendary Fruit; however, it’s in the A-tier, one below the other two Fruits. Shiny Flame (Cyan) offers impressive skills with great damage—but its moves don’t provide an excellent range. Additionally, the flying speed isn’t as good as the Light Fruits. Once you’re used to hopping from one island to another using the Light Fruits, you simply can’t go back. Z – Fires a laser-like explosion in a straight line before you, tagging targets for 5,373 damage.



X – Performs a blast that travels forward, hitting anyone in its path for 6,045 damage.



C – Releases energy in every direction from where you’re standing to inflict enemies for 8,060 damage.



F – Lets you travel at medium speed. Flame Being an Epic Fruit, you have a much higher chance of getting a Flame Fruit than its Cyan version. Considering the Fruits are almost identical in every aspect, I’d recommend eating the Flame Fruit as soon as it drops because it’s only second to the two Light Fruits in Verse Piece. The abilities and their damage output are the same as the Shiny Flame (Cyan) Fruit.

B-tier Fruits

Dark and Quake Fruits don’t offer any traveling abilities, making them inferior to the higher-tier options in Verse Piece. Their abilities’ damage and range also pale compared to the best Fruits.

In short, Dark and Quake Fruits are decent until you reach a few thousand levels and ultimately farm enough money to get either of the Light Fruits.

C and D-tier Fruits

One player’s trash can be your treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bomb is arguably the best Fruit for beginners as it provides you with decent farming abilities and is one of the easiest Fruits to roll. If you’re below 1,000 level, Bomb is your best friend, just make sure to max your Special’s stats to buff your Fruit damage. Despite being a blessing for the newbies, it’s not a Fruit that should be a mainstay in your loadout as its AoE is considerably smaller than the other options.

On the other hand, Invisible is simply useless; the Fruit offers only one ability—turning yourself invisible. You can use this ability in PvP to sneak and attack your enemies, as you can attack while being invisible, but it’s useless in PvE as the bandits can auto-attack you while you’re using the Fruit.

Additionally, scout the area around the Fruit sellers if you’re looking to find a Fruit from the get-go. While more often than not, you’ll come across several Invisible Fruits in the process, abd if you’re lucky, you may get Fruits like Bomb, Dark, and Quake, which offer excellent AoE abilities and allow you to sail through the first few thousand levels.

For a detailed breakdown of all the Fruits’ moves and damage numbers, make sure to head to the game’s Trello board. Aside from the Fruit, you also need to ensure you’re running the best Spec and Race in Verse Piece to maximize your DPS.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy