Verse Piece Specs tier list

Verse Piece takes a lot of inspiration from several popular One Piece games on Roblox—which means amping up your damage requires many unlocks.

Aside from your weapon and Fruit, Specs (Fighting Styles) are crucial to determining your DPS as they offer several moves to your character. There are 21 Specs that you can earn based on their obtainment quests; however, they’re not all balanced.

This means some Specs are undoubtedly better than others—offering overpowered AoE skills and buffs. With that in mind, here’s our tier list, ranking all the Specs in Verse Pierce from best to worst.

Verse Piece Specials tier list

Aizen (TYBW)’s range is unparalleled. Image via Verse Piece on Roblox

We’ve ranked all 21 Specs in Verse Piece below in our tier list, from S to D tier, primarily based on their damage output, buffs, and their moves’ range. Aizen (Thousand-Year Blood War) is by far the best Spec you can grind for, with Okarun and D4C being the contenders for the throne. Additionally, Specs in the same tier are in no particular order.

Tier Specs S Aizen (TYBW) A D4C, Okarun, Gojo (Limitless), Roland, Rimuru B Hakari (Gambler), Padoru, Hidan, Sukuna (Curse King), Uraume C Gojo, Hakari, Aizen, Madara, Killua, Higurama D Goku, Yuji, Gon, Sukuna

Best Specs in Verse Piece: S and A-tier Specials

Spec Why it’s one of the best Moves How to get Aizen (TYBW) There’s not a shadow of a doubt that Aizen (TYBW) is the best Spec you can get in Verse Piece. He offers the highest damage moveset, with all of them having a large AoE and impressive duration. To top it all off, his F (mode) buffs all of his damage by 40 percent and plays arguably the most remarkable voice line in anime history, “Yokoso Watashi no Soul society.” Z – Deals 33,500 damage in a large circular area with you at the center.



X – Spawns four swordsmen who perform quick slashes in a small area before you. Dishes out 33,500 damage.



C – Deals 33,500 damage in front of you with the rapid explosions.



V – Deals 50,300 damage by creating black walls around your character, with similar spiritual pressure and AoE as the Z skill.



F – Buffs your damage output by 40 percent. – 15,000 Gems

– 1 x Spirit Hogyoku

– 100 x True Hogyoku

– 500 x Mask Crask

– Aizen Spec equipped (regular version)

– Betrayer Trait equipped

– Soul King Title equipped

– Once you’ve collected all the items, you must talk to Aizen (TYBW) Teacher NPC on the Bleach Island. Okarun The only reason Okarun isn’t in our S-tier despite rocking some of the most damaging moves is that his skills have a high chance of missing. If the enemy is too close, they can easily dodge your Z and X. It is nevertheless among the best, as it allows you to stack damage using your Spec moveset and weapon simultaneously, much like Aizen (TYBW). Z – Slashes the targets before you for almost five seconds to deal 34,036 damage.



X – Deals 46,108 damage by quickly charging and dashing forward in a straight line—hitting anyone in the path.



C – Lets you damage enemies in front of you for 50,300 damage by channeling and then releasing an energy blast.



V – Like the other abilities, you channel for a few seconds and then release a vortex of energy that engulfs a large area. Deals 63,713 damage.



F – Buffs Okarun’s damage by 10 percent temporarily. This skill unlocks after you clear the Turbo Granny Challenge raid in under 30 seconds. – 7,500 Gems

– 1 x Turbo Granny Soul

– 2 x Golden Ball1 x Okarun Glasses

– 25 x Turbo Artifact

– Collect all the items and head over to the Turbo Tunnel in Karakura Town to talk to the Okarun Teacher. D4C He’s one of the best Specs for PvP as his mode reflects all the incoming damage to the source and makes you invincible for 40 seconds. D4C could’ve easily been an S-tier Spec if his moves had better range. Z – Releases a series of hits before you that inflict 37,724 damage.



X – Fires a laser-like burst of energy in a straight line before you, hitting the target for 41,916 damage.



C – Slams the ground and releases three laser-like explosions in front of you. Deals 57,006 damage.



V – Slams the ground, damaging anyone in the small AoE around you for 50,300.



F – Buffs you with invulnerability and damage reflection for 40 seconds. – 75,000 Heart Fragments

– Talk to the Valentine’s Exchange NPC on the Valentine’s Event Island. Roland He’s one of the highest DPS Specs in Verse Piece thanks to his overpowered mode (F move). Pair the increased damage with Roland’s impressively low ability cooldowns, and you’ve got a Spec almost on par with Aizen (TYBW). Z – Deals 25,150 damage using a couple of slashes in front of you.



X – Slices the area in front to hit the targets for 26,826 damage.



C – Deals 40,240 damage using a barrage of punches in a vertical AoE.



V – Slices the target in front two times and then spins at the same area to unleash energy in a circular AoE. Deals a whopping 57,600 damage.



F – Upgrades into a new mode, like every other Spec, that provides Roland with new skills using the same key binds. The new Z, X, C, and V skills dish out 42,755, 41,916, 41,916, and 52,311 damage, respectively. – 10,000 Gems

– 1 x Library of Ruina Bibble

– Black Silence Trait

– Head over to Karakura Town to talk to Roland’s Teacher. Rimuru Her damage output isn’t as impressive as others on our table, but what makes her a fantastic Spec is her moves’ massive AoE, which allows you to farm your quests. Z – Performs a lightning-like blast from the sky to deal 25,100 damage in its AoE.



X – Fires a laser that explodes at a distance to damage anyone it hits for 37,700.



C – Spawns 10 lightning-like blasts from the sky that randomly strike 10 different areas in a large area around you. Each hit deals 10,000 damage.



V – Slashes all the targets in a very large AoE for 41,100 damage.



F – Buffs your damage by 25 percent. – 10,000 Gems

– 1 x Slime Core

– 250 Slime

– 5 x Tempest Ore

– Dragonic Race

– Demon Lord Title

– Once you meet all the requirements, head to Snow Island to talk to Rimuru’s Teacher. Gojo (Limitless) He excels in PvP because of his powerful stun (using its domain) and invulnerability in his mode. Additionally, his skills aren’t too bad for grinding quests. Z – Performs a quick explosion in front of you that hits the targets in the path for 11,736 damage.



X – Casts a vibrant energy ball in a small area before you that deals 11,736 damage.



C – Combines Gojo’s red and blue energy to cast Hollow Purple in a straight line in front of you. Hits for 20,958 damage.



V – Stuns anyone near you for 10 seconds.



F – Makes you invincible for 20 seconds. – 7,500 Gems

– 2 x True Six Eyes

– 10 x Limitless Shards

– 10 x Limitless Power

– 100 x Curse Energy Shards

– Honored One Trait equipped

– Once you meet the requirements, head to the Jujutsu Village to talk to the Gojo (Limitless) Teacher NPC.

B-tier Specs

The B-tier Specs are decent until you obtain the S and A-tier ones. While they lack much of the damage, they’re relatively easier to get compared to some of the best Specs. Still, if you’re looking for the best in this tier, I recommend getting Hakari (Gambler) because his mode grants you invulnerability for 40 seconds—arguably the best buff in Verse Piece.

C and D-tier Specs

If you must resort to these Specs, you’re either just starting out your journey or are simply underleveled. There are no redeeming factors for the 10 Specs in our C and D tiers, as some of them offer skills that only deal 10 percent of the damage that some of the best Specs can dish out.

I recommend spamming your quests and maxing out your weapon and Spec stats—investing a few stats in your Defense (HP) as well. Once you’ve accumulated a ton of Gold, head to the Verse Arcade to roll and gather as many Joker cards as possible. Then, head to the Beach Island to exchange the Joker cards for boss tickets, and finally, use these tickets to summon and farm bosses for valuable drops.

For a detailed breakdown of every Spec in Verse Piece, check their cards on the game’s Trello board. Additionally, if you wish to max out your damage, run the best Race in Verse Piece, as your character’s Race provides passive buffs like damage and HP boosts.

