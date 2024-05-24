Roblox classic art
Roblox

How to complete the Bloxxer Secret quest in Roblox The Classic

A secret no more.
Andrew Highton
Published: May 24, 2024

Roblox The Classic is here to deliver a wave of nostalgia and new quests, and one of them is the ambiguous Bloxxer Secret quest. With our help, you can solve the mystery.

It was leaked, it was announced, and now it’s here—the Roblox The Classic event. Riding a speeding nostalgia train is a given in Roblox The Classic, as it takes us all back to a time before a million other Roblox variations came along.

This huge sandbox experience has tons for you to do to obtain shiny rewards, with “Bloxxer Secret” proving to be one of the trickiest tasks to tick off.

Bloxxer Secret quest in Roblox The Classic, explained

To complete the Bloxxer Secret quest in Roblox The Classic, you need to head inside the Roblox HQ building, go downstairs, and find your reward behind a tightly secured door.

One of the reasons this quest is so confusing is because of how little it actually explains. As a result, after much searching, I’ve been able to put together this handy step-by-step walkthrough showing you what you need to do:

  1. Begin a game of Roblox The Classic.
  2. Where your character spawns in, turn to your left (on the spot) about 160 degrees.
  3. You should see the Roblox HQ building, as shown in picture one above.
  4. Cross the bridge and make your way over to it.
  5. Enter the building (as shown in picture two) and walk down the stairs to the bottom.
  6. Follow the natural corridor’s path until you reach a VIP Door.
  7. Make sure you are wearing the “The Classic VIP” t-shirt—which you need to get from the Roblox store for free.
  8. If you are wearing it, the door opens.
  9. Inside, you can collect your free Roblox Token as a reward, and this completes the Bloxxer Secret quest.

The VIP t-shirt is what is stumping many players, but you don’t need to worry about this anymore. Instead, you should concern yourself with earning the rest of the Roblox The Classic rewards.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.