All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (January 2024)

Anime Souls Simulator X is another Roblox spin on the world of anime. The game allows you to step into the shoes of an anime hero where you can level up your character, fight enemies, and gather items to complete challenges—and of course, there are codes to help.

You are also able to assemble of team of other anime heroes to fight alongside you, providing some true depth to Anime Souls Simulator X. However, the grind in the game can be quite extensive, as the items you need to collect and the quests/challenges don’t take a small amount of time to find and complete. Fortunately, there are free codes you can utilize to progress rapidly and make your life a little easier.

To see all of the active codes for Anime Souls Simulator X as of January 2024, check out the guide below.

All active Anime Souls Simulator X codes

All of these codes have been confirmed to work as of Jan. 3, 2024. Of course, the world of Roblox moves pretty fast, so you want to redeem these active codes as soon as possible to avoid the risk of them expiring.

SIDEQUESTS – All Potions, five Bloods, 10 Enchantment Tokens, 10 Avatar Spins, and 10 Passive Tokens

– All Potions, five Bloods, 10 Enchantment Tokens, 10 Avatar Spins, and 10 Passive Tokens 15KLIKES – All Potions, 10 Avatar Spins, 10 Passive Tokens, and 10 Enchantment Tokens

– All Potions, 10 Avatar Spins, 10 Passive Tokens, and 10 Enchantment Tokens ENCHANTMENTS – All Potions, three Enchantment Tokens, 10 Avatar Spins, and 10 Passive Tokens

– All Potions, three Enchantment Tokens, 10 Avatar Spins, and 10 Passive Tokens 10KLIKES – All Potions, 10 Avatar Spins, and 10 Passive Tokens

– All Potions, 10 Avatar Spins, and 10 Passive Tokens RELEASE – All Potions

– All Potions XMASUPDATE – All Potions, Passive Token, and Avatar Spin

– All Potions, Passive Token, and Avatar Spin TYFOR8KLIKES – All Potions, Passive Token, and Avatar Spin

– All Potions, Passive Token, and Avatar Spin 5KLIKES – All Potions and Avatar Spin

– All Potions and Avatar Spin 3KLIKES – All Potions

How to redeem Anime Souls Simulator X codes

Once you have an active code you want to redeem, follow the steps below to earn the rewards associated with that code:

Launch Anime Souls Simulator X in Roblox

Press the shopping cart icon on the left-hand side of the main lobby screen

In the shop, find and press the codes button in the bottom-right corner of the screen

Enter your active code in the text box that appears

If your code is correct, the text box will disappear and the reward from that code will automatically be added to your account

And that’s everything you need to know about the active codes in Anime Souls Simulator X and how to redeem them.