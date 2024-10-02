When picking out Pokémon to use for your team in Pokémon Go, Rhyperior is one of the better choices. it has a fantastic set of attack and defense stats, making it a suitable Pokémon for nearly every player. However, you want to make sure to teach it the best moveset.

Rhyperior can learn several attacks, but you would like to focus on only using one of these combinations. The others are decent choices. However, they fall short of Rhyperior reaching its best potential, making it a great option you can use in raids or against other players. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokémon Go.

Rhyperior’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Rhyperior is the final evolved form of Rhyhorn.

Rhyperior is a Rock and Ground-type Pokémon, making it weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, and Rock-type attacks in Pokémon Go. Because of these resistances, Rhyperior can be an excellent choice if you add it to a five-star raid team or when battling against Team Rocket. When you’re leveling a Rhyperior up, the best moveset to teach it is the fast move Mud Slap and the charged moves Breaking Swipe and Rock Wrecker.

Mud Slap is the best fast move Rhyperior can learn in Pokémon Go. It’s a Ground-type move that does 12 damage and provides 3.3 energy each turn, giving Rhyperior access to its charged moves throughout a battle. The alternative choice is Smack Down. Unfortunately, Smack Down, a Rock-type move, does fall short behind Mud Slap, as it only deals 11 damage and gives 2.6 energy per turn. You won’t get as much energy as you do for Mud Slap, and it doesn’t do as much damage, with both attacks requiring three turns to use against an opponent. Because Rhyperior is a Rock and Ground-type, both attacks do have an attack bonus.

Next, we have Rhyperior’s charged moves, and there are multiple options, which can be overwhelming. Here’s a full break down of every charged move Rhyperior can learn in Pokémon Go.

Breaking Swipe (Dragon-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Return (Normal-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Skull Bash (Normal-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Superpower (Fighting-type)

Surf (Water-type)

There are a lot of move choices to go through. The two best choices you can always go with for Rhyperior in Pokémon Go are Breaking Swipe and Rock Wrecker. As a Dragon-type move, Breaking Swipe might feel odd, but it’s an excellent attack that only requires 35 energy and does 50 damage, with a 50 percent chance of lowering the opponent’s attack by one rank. Rock Wrecker makes much more sense as a Rock-type move, and it only requires 50 energy to use and does 110 damage, plus the damage bonus from Rhyperior’s typing. The hitch with Rock Wrecker is that it is an exclusive move, and you have to use an Elite Charged TM to get it.

The other choices, unfortunately, fall short. You want to avoid getting Return, as it is only available to purified Pokémon after they are no longer a Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Earthquake is a decent Ground-type move, but requires too much energy for the same damage as Rock Wrecker. Skull Bash also suffers the same problem. Superpower is a great Fighting-type move, but it does give come with a debuff to your Pokémon, lowering their attack and defense ranks each time you use it. Surf is a decent choice, but you might want to leave Water-type attacks off of Rhyperior.

Stone Edge is the only alternative for Rock Wrecker. It’s a decent Rock-type choice, but it only does 100 damage for 55 energy. If you can’t get a Rhyperior that knows Rock Wrecker, Stone Edge is a good back up option.

Is Rhyperior good in Pokémon Go?

Rhyperior is a fantastic choice if you’re considering to use it in five-star raids or against Team Rocket. You can never go wrong with it in PvE, as it has great attack and defense stats in these scenarios. However, you need to consider the many weaknesses Rhyperior has in Pokémon Go, which are a large negative for it. These are going to hold it back, and you want to look at your match ups when you add it to your team.

Because of its many weaknesses, Rhyperior is a better Pokémon to use in PvE encounters and not against other players. You can use it in the Master League, but many Legendary Pokémon appear during these battles, and you’re better off avoiding it here.

