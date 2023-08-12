Pokémon World Championships 2023: All live results, top finishers, and big announcements

The culmination of the last 12 months of competitive Pokémon is finally here, with the 2023 Pokémon World Championships putting the best players in the world in the spotlight from Aug. 10 to 12 across four different events.
For the first time ever, the PWC is live from Japan to name new champions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC, the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE. Each competition has its own separate prize pool, with UNITE leading the pack by a wide margin at $500,000.
Whether you are experiencing the Pokémon magic live from the venue in Yokohama or are tuning in at home on YouTube or Twitch, The Pokémon Company has a stacked weekend of content lined up for all four games. And, if you don’t have the ability to watch all the action live, I have compiled a full list of the top performing teams, where you can tune in, and other details such as the biggest announcements throughout the 2023 Pokémon World Championships for every event—updated live as it unfolds.
Pokémon World Championships 2023: Where and when to watch every game
The 2023 Pokémon World Championships runs from Aug. 10 to 12 depending on what timezone you are in but the schedule is actually fairly simple to follow.
Here is a full list of the places to watch Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC, the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE during the event. All of the listed times will be in US CT.
- Pokémon TCG
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 6:30am CT — Day one Swiss
- Pokémon TCG Twitch
- Aug. 11: 7pm to 8am CT— Day 2 Swiss into top four
- Pokémon TCG Twitch
- Aug. 12: 8pm to 12am CT — Finals
- Official Pokémon Twitch
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 6:30am CT — Day one Swiss
- Pokémon VGC: Entirely streamed on the official Pokémon Twitch channel
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 6:30am CT — Day one Swiss
- Official Pokémon Twitch
- Aug. 11: 7pm to 8am CT— Day two Swiss into top four
- Official Pokémon Twitch
- Aug. 12: 12am to 3am CT — Finals
- Official Pokémon Twitch
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 6:30am CT — Day one Swiss
- Pokémon Go
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 4am CT — Bracet
- Pokémon Go Twitch
- Aug. 11: 7pm to 3am CT— Bracket to top two
- Pokémon Go Twitch
- Aug. 12: 7pm to 8pm CT — Finals
- Pokémon Go Twitch
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 4am CT — Bracet
- Pokémon UNITE
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 6am CT — Group play
- Pokémon UNITE Twitch
- Aug. 11: 7pm to 7am CT— Bracket play through finals
- Pokémon UNITE Twitch
- Aug. 10: 7pm to 6am CT — Group play
Closing ceremonies for the event will run at 3am CT on Aug. 13 once the VGC finals conclude.
Pokémon World Championships 2023: Live top standings and final results
Pokémon TCG: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$25,000
|Second
|TBD
|$15,000
|Third-Fourth
|TBD
|$7,500
|Fifth-Eighth
|TBD
|$5,000
Pokémon VGC: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$10,000
|Second
|TBD
|$7,500
|Third-Fourth
|TBD
|$5,000
|Fifth-Eighth
|TBD
|$3,000
Pokémon Go: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$10,000
|Second
|TBD
|$7,500
|Third
|TBD
|$5,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$4,000
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|$3,000
|Seventh-Eighth
|TBD
|$2,250
Pokémon UNITE: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$100,000
|Second
|TBD
|$75,000
|Third
|TBD
|$65,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$60,000
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|$45,000
|Seventh-Eighth
|PERÚ, orangutan
|$25,000
Pokémon World Championships 2023: Full list of announcements
We received confirmation from The Pokémon Company during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships opening ceremony that news will be shared during the closing ceremonies and not during the event for Scarlet and Violet.
News for games like Pokémon UNITE could drop at any point near the end of those specific games, but you can likely expect a big reveal once all of the events come to a close on Aug. 13.