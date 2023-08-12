Pokémon World Championships 2023: All live results, top finishers, and big announcements

Keep up with all the Pokémon action, even if you can't catch it live.

The culmination of the last 12 months of competitive Pokémon is finally here, with the 2023 Pokémon World Championships putting the best players in the world in the spotlight from Aug. 10 to 12 across four different events.

For the first time ever, the PWC is live from Japan to name new champions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC, the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE. Each competition has its own separate prize pool, with UNITE leading the pack by a wide margin at $500,000.

Whether you are experiencing the Pokémon magic live from the venue in Yokohama or are tuning in at home on YouTube or Twitch, The Pokémon Company has a stacked weekend of content lined up for all four games. And, if you don’t have the ability to watch all the action live, I have compiled a full list of the top performing teams, where you can tune in, and other details such as the biggest announcements throughout the 2023 Pokémon World Championships for every event—updated live as it unfolds.

Pokémon World Championships 2023: Where and when to watch every game

The 2023 Pokémon World Championships runs from Aug. 10 to 12 depending on what timezone you are in but the schedule is actually fairly simple to follow.

Here is a full list of the places to watch Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s VGC, the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE during the event. All of the listed times will be in US CT.

Pokémon TCG Aug. 10: 7pm to 6:30am CT — Day one Swiss Pokémon TCG Twitch Aug. 11: 7pm to 8am CT— Day 2 Swiss into top four Pokémon TCG Twitch Aug. 12: 8pm to 12am CT — Finals Official Pokémon Twitch

Pokémon VGC: Entirely streamed on the official Pokémon Twitch channel Aug. 10: 7pm to 6:30am CT — Day one Swiss Official Pokémon Twitch Aug. 11: 7pm to 8am CT— Day two Swiss into top four Official Pokémon Twitch Aug. 12: 12am to 3am CT — Finals Official Pokémon Twitch

Pokémon Go Aug. 10: 7pm to 4am CT — Bracet Pokémon Go Twitch Aug. 11: 7pm to 3am CT— Bracket to top two Pokémon Go Twitch Aug. 12: 7pm to 8pm CT — Finals Pokémon Go Twitch

Pokémon UNITE Aug. 10: 7pm to 6am CT — Group play Pokémon UNITE Twitch Aug. 11: 7pm to 7am CT— Bracket play through finals Pokémon UNITE Twitch



Closing ceremonies for the event will run at 3am CT on Aug. 13 once the VGC finals conclude.

Pokémon World Championships 2023: Live top standings and final results

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $25,000 Second TBD $15,000 Third-Fourth TBD $7,500 Fifth-Eighth TBD $5,000

Pokémon VGC: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $10,000 Second TBD $7,500 Third-Fourth TBD $5,000 Fifth-Eighth TBD $3,000

Pokémon Go: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $10,000 Second TBD $7,500 Third TBD $5,000 Fourth TBD $4,000 Fifth-Sixth TBD $3,000 Seventh-Eighth TBD $2,250

Pokémon UNITE: Pokémon World Championships 2023 final standings

Place Player Prize First TBD $100,000 Second TBD $75,000 Third TBD $65,000 Fourth TBD $60,000 Fifth-Sixth TBD $45,000 Seventh-Eighth PERÚ, orangutan $25,000

Pokémon World Championships 2023: Full list of announcements

We received confirmation from The Pokémon Company during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships opening ceremony that news will be shared during the closing ceremonies and not during the event for Scarlet and Violet.

News for games like Pokémon UNITE could drop at any point near the end of those specific games, but you can likely expect a big reveal once all of the events come to a close on Aug. 13.

