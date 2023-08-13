The Pokémon Company donates hefty $200,000 to support wildfire relief in Hawaii

The closing ceremonies for the Pokémon World Championships are used as a time to look forward at the franchise’s upcoming projects, but The Pokémon Company used this year’s event to important relief efforts going on in Hawaii—along with a sizable donation.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championships, which just concluded in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 13, closed with TPC president Tsunekazu Ishihara confirming that the event will be held in Honolulu, Hawaii next year. That was swiftly followed by sharing a message of support for the individuals and groups helping with relief efforts on the islands as they continue to deal with dangerous wildfires.

“Devastating wildfires have severely impacted the people of Hawaii and the island of Maui, and our heartfelt sympathies go out to everyone who has been affected,” Ishihara said. “Hawaii and Pokémon have a special connection. We are looking into actions we can take to be of assistance in these trying times.”

Among other things, like the decision to host Worlds 2024 there, that special connection Ishihara mentioned is likely referencing the fact Sun and Moon’s Alola region is based on Hawaii and parts of its native culture.

While the speech did not specify what TPC was doing to “be of assistance,” The Pokémon Company International quickly shared that it would be donating $200,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund through its partner GlobalGiving.

This type of donation is almost standard for TPCi in recent years, as the company has donated this same amount to several causes, like the Turkish and Syrian earthquake relief fund and humanitarian relief in Ukraine. Additional aid could be provided, too, depending on the continued severity of damages caused by the wildfires.

