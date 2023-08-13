All Starter Pokémon will return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

At the closing ceremony of the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, it was announced that all Starter Pokémon will be returning to Scarlet and Violet in Part II of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

This means Starter Pokémon from all previous regions will be obtainable in Scarlet and Violet when The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk is released in Winter 2023. It looks like all of them will be roaming around the various areas within the underwater eco-dome of Blueberry Academy, but it is currently unclear how you will encounter them.

That’s right—Incineroar will finally be back to shake up the competitive meta once more, along with every other Starter that was previously unavailable in Gen IX. Whether you’re eager to bring the strongest Starters into competitive play or they just hold a place in your heart, you can look forward to reuniting with all of them soon when the second part of the DLC drops.

Here is a list of the new returning Starter Pokémon that you can’t use in SV just yet:

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur

Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise

Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium

Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr

Treeko, Grovyle, Sceptile

Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert

Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken

Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra

Chimchar, Monferno, Infernape

Piplup, Primplup, Empoleon

Snivy, Servine, Serperior

Tepig, Pignite, Emboar

Litten, Torracat, Incineroar

Popplio, Brionne, Primarina

Meanwhile, Charizard and the Starters from Legends: Arceus, Gen VI, and Gen VIII have already been officially released in Scarlet and Violet via special seven-star Tera Raid events and Pokémon HOME transfers.

Part I of the DLC, The Teal Mask, is set to be released on Sept. 13, followed by Part II: The Indigo Mask, though no official date has been shared for the follow-up yet.

