All new Paradox Pokémon in the Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is extending our adventures through the Paldea region while introducing never-before-seen characters and some Pokémon both new and familiar at the same time.

The Pokémon Presents from Aug. 8 featured another exciting teaser trailer for the DLC, revealing new evolutions like Dipplin (a third evolution option for Applin) and Archaludon (Duraludon’s evolution). But the Pokémon that caught everyone’s attention were the new additions to the crew of Paradox Pokémon.

Every new Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

Raging Bolt

Raging Bolt aka Raikou’s Paradox form. Image via The Pokemon Company

After watching the new trailer, everyone was talking about Raging Bolt, the Paradox counterpart of the Legendary Raikou. The yellow Paradox Pokémon looks like a cross between a tiger and giraffe with its long neck and striking pattern. As a Pokémon from the past, Raging Bolt should be a Scarlet exclusive.

Given its name and what we know about Raikou, Raging Bolt will likely be part Electric. Suicine’s Paradox counterpart, Walking Wake, is part Dragon type, so it’s possible Raging Bolt will end up as an Electric/Dragon type like another Gen IX Legendary Pokémon, Miraidon.

With Raikou and Suicine’s Paradox counterparts now confirmed, this may suggest Paradox Entei will join them in the DLC to wrap up the iconic Gen II Legendary trio.

Iron Crown

Iron Crown aka Cobalion’s Paradox form. Image via The Pokemon Company

Unlike Raging Bolt, Iron Crown looks a lot closer to its relative, Cobalion. In fact, Iron Crown is basically just a robotic version of Cobalion, much like the other future Paradox Pokémon from Violet.

Iron Crown may or may not retain Cobalion’s Steel typing and add Psychic like Virizion’s Paradox form, Iron Leaves. Since two of Gen V’s Swords of Justice now have confirmed Paradox counterparts, we may also be getting Paradox forms for Terrakion and Keldeo.

