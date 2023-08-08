How to get Mew and Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

During the Aug. 8 Pokémon Presents, trainers learned Mew and Mewtwo would finally make their Scarlet and Violet debuts through a special Tera Raid event.

The Legendary Mewtwo and Mythical Mew need no introduction as they were part of the original Gen I batch of Pokémon from the very beginning of the franchise. Eight generations later, the iconic duo is officially entering the Paldea region, and players will have an opportunity to obtain both of them for the first time in Scarlet and Violet.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mew and Mewtwo in the Gen IX games.

How to get a free Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

From Aug. 8 to Sept. 18, players can receive a free Mew by redeeming the code “GETY0URMEW” using the Mystery Gift feature.

Head to the Mystery Gift menu from the Poké Portal, connect to the internet, and input the code. Make sure you spell “Y0UR” with a zero and not an “O.” If you do everything correctly, Mew should be added to your party or boxes with the ability to finally join you on your adventures through Paldea.

You may want to start training this Mew up as soon as possible to bring it to future Tera Raids such as the huge Mewtwo Tera Raid event in September.

What is the best Mew to get in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Tera Type, Nature, and moves of this free Mew may differ from player to player, so you’ll want to check its stat page as soon as you receive it. Even if you don’t get the exact set you want, you can always change its Tera Type with Tera Shards, its Nature with mints, and its moves with TMs. In that way, you can customize your Mew to best fit your personal play style.

Mew and all of its different Tera Types. Image via The Pokemon Company

If you love hyper offense, the best Mew you can get is one with the Psychic Tera Type and a Special Attack-boosting Nature like Modest. All Mew with the Psychic Tera Type will automatically come with Psyshock for this specific event.

On the other hand, if your Mew is filling a more supportive role, consider a Nature that boosts Defense or Special Defense. For example, Bold boosts Defense and Calm boosts Special Defense, giving Mew some extra bulk to survive longer in battle.

And if you plan on bringing Mew to the Mewtwo Tera Raids, the Dark Tera Type is an obvious choice since it’ll give your Mew complete immunity to Mewtwo’s strong Psychic-type attacks. It’ll also be able to hit the Psychic Tera Mewtwo for super-effective damage with Dark Pulse.

How to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mewtwo will be making its Gen IX debut in a special seven-star Tera Raid event. This Unrivaled Mewtwo will come with the Psychic Tera Type and the exclusive Mightiest Mark, making it both a formidable opponent and a rare collectible if and when you catch it.

Mewtwo Tera Raid. Image via The Pokemon Company

In addition to having seven-star Tera Raids unlocked, you’ll need to defeat Mewtwo before you can catch it, and that won’t be easy. Since Mewtwo will have the Psychic Tera Type, you’ll probably want to bring a Dark-type counter, whether that’s in the form of a Dark Tera Mew or another strong Dark type.

If you do choose to bring Mew to the Mewtwo raid, it was hinted in the Aug. 8 Pokémon Presents video that “something special” will happen. Leaks suggest Mew will gain some vital stat buffs at the beginning of the battle, so your best bet to beat Mewtwo might be to bring the pink Mythical Pokémon as your counter.

Mewtwo will likely be running a Fighting-type move to hit Dark-type Pokémon for super-effective damage, so be prepared to handle that if your Mew (or other counter) has the Dark Tera Type.

When do Mewtwo Tera Raids start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Mewtwo Tera Raid event will start on Sept. 1 at 12:00am UTC and end on Sept. 17 at 11:59pm UTC. This should give you enough time to train up your Mew if you’re planning on bringing it with you to the Mewtwo raids.

It has not yet been announced if Mewtwo Tera Raids will be returning outside of this event period, so make sure you don’t miss out on your chance to battle and catch it.

