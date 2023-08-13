New Tera Type mechanic teased for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

During the closing ceremony for the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company gave a brief look at plenty of new content appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC expansion—including a mysterious new mechanic involving Terastallization.

At the end of the newest DLC trailer, a teaser was shown for what appears to be a new Terastallization mechanic that incorporates all 18 types into a new Tera Symbol we haven’t seen before.

The teaser shows different Pokémon Terastallizing before showing off the various Tera Type symbols we’ve seen used for raids and Terastallization in the base SV games. The new symbol was first revealed in the menu where you would select to Terastallize your Pokémon and then through cut gameplay where we can’t see much.

This Tera symbol is multi-colored, showing off various shards depicting hues in rainbow-themed fashion. Upon closer inspection, the move Tera Blast also changes its appearance to match this unique Tera symbol, turning rainbow-colored. Current speculation is that this will be a “19th Tera Type” that will have unique properties and any Pokémon can utilize, though nothing official has been shared yet.

That is all the information we have gleaned from this short part of the trailer, which also confirmed the addition of several new moves and the return of every Starter Pokémon for the DLC expansion.

You can expect to learn more about this new Terastallization mechanic soon, though we aren’t sure if it will be featured in Part I: The Teal Mask or Part II: The Indigo Disk just yet.

